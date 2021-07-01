Public to take first look at Diana statue

The public will be able to get their first glimpse of the new statue of Diana, Princess of Wales in Kensington Palace Gardens from Friday.

The bronze likeness of Diana was unveiled by her sons, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, on Thursday on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The gardens were closed for the day for the unveiling but members of the public will now be able to visit and see the new monument.

During a brief ceremony, with Diana’s siblings watching, William and Harry pulled away a green cloth covering the statue which will remind visitors to her former home of Kensington Palace about its most famous resident.

The figure of the princess is surrounded by three children and depicts Diana, with short cropped hair, in the later years of her life.

William and Harry unveil the statue (Dominic Lipinski/PA Images)

Kensington Palace said the statue aims to reflect Diana’s “warmth, elegance and energy”, while the children represent the “universality and generational impact of the princess’s work”.

Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley’s artwork was erected in the palace’s Sunken Garden, one of the places Diana loved most at the palace.

The Sunken Garden has been redesigned during the past two years and features more than 4,000 individual flowers, including forget-me-nots which were adored by the princess.