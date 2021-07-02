One further Covid-19 death confirmed in latest weekly update

One Covid-linked death occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week subjected to statistical analysis.

The fatality in the week June 19-25 takes the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 2,981.

The Nisra data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the daily death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

NISRA’s dashboard containing some of the key statistics from our weekly deaths publication has been updated. The dashboard is updated on a weekly basis.https://t.co/yLSVh99eSp pic.twitter.com/65CZb4pj5S — NISRA (@NISRA) July 2, 2021

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The department’s death toll stood at 2,155 on June 25.

Of the 2,981 deaths recorded by Nisra by June 25, 1,974 (66%) occurred in hospitals, 776 (26%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 217 (7%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to June 25, the deaths of 1,012 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes the 776 deaths that took place in care homes, and a further 236 care home residents who died in hospital having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 34% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week ending June 25, two coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland.