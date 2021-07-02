Juan Mata signs one-year contract extension at Manchester United

Juan Mata has signed a new one-year deal with Manchester United, the club have announced.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, whose previous contract was expiring this summer, has been with United since joining from Chelsea in 2014 and has gone on to make 273 appearances, scoring 51 goals.

Mata netted the equaliser at Wembley when the Red Devils won the FA Cup in 2016 by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 after extra-time.

The midfielder also helped the club win the League Cup in 2017 and the Europa League a year later.

Mata was limited to 18 appearances in all competitions last season, partly due to personal circumstances.

He has been capped 41 times by Spain and was a member of the squad that won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.