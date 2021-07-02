Queen has a chuckle as she watches entrants at horse show

The Queen was all smiles as she joined equestrian fans for another day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show – and gave a chuckle as she watched the ponies on show.

The event is a firm favourite in the royal calendar and is a private occasion for the Queen, who dresses informally and mingles with the other visitors.

Sat behind the wheel of her Range Rover, the Queen drove herself the short distance from Windsor Castle down to the showground.

The Queen has a chuckle as SHE watches the entrants at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)

In a special enclosure reserved for the monarch, she watched as horses and ponies – including some of her own animals – were put on display as they competed in various classes.

When some of the ponies were brought on to the showground, the Queen could be seen laughing and smiling.

She has been attending the show for decades, and as teenager in 1943 won a first prize at the event for driving a utility vehicle harnessed to her black fell pony – a trophy she won again the following year.