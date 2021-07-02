Wimbledon day five: Andy Murray and Dan Evans out but Novak Djokovic marches on

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon return ended with a Friday night beating by 10th seed Denis Shapovalov.

The two-time champion was playing his first singles campaign at SW19 since having a metal plate inserted into his hip, and after rolling back the years in his first two rounds, he came unstuck in the third round against the Canadian.

There was more bad news for Great Britain as Dan Evans went out, but defending champion Novak Djokovic marched on serenely.

In the women’s draw, big hitters Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Karolina Pliskova made it through, with Ons Jabeur also getting to the fourth round – for the first time – after beating Garbine Muguruza.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the events of day five.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Murray’s Centre farewell?

British players in the 2021 Wimbledon singles (PA graphic)

It would be foolish to write Andy Murray off, but there is a chance that the two-time Wimbledon champion has played his last match on the court where he enjoyed such good memories. Murray’s run at this year’s tournament ended with a third-round loss to Denis Shapovalov, going down 6-4 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court. Given he has a metal plate in his hip it is a miracle that he is even playing at this level at all and at times he showed that his tennis is still up there with the best. However, there remain huge question marks over his body and it remains to be seen whether he can maintain playing for another 12 months in order to be back in 2022.

Picture of the day

Ons Jabeur recovered from being sick on match point to make the fourth round for the first time (Simon Bruty/AELTC Pool/PA)

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Novak Djokovic is the first man to win at least 7️⃣5️⃣ matches in all four Grand Slam tournaments. 🇦🇺 Australian Open: 82-8🇫🇷 Roland Garros: 81-15🇬🇧 Wimbledon: 75-10🇺🇸 US Open: 75-12 pic.twitter.com/UE64O0lNo0 — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 2, 2021

Jabeur overcomes illness

The Tunisian was sick on match point against Garbine Muguruza (Adam Davy/PA)

Tunisian Ons Jabeur could not have chosen a worse time to start feeling ill as she tried to close out her third-round match with Garbine Muguruza. The Tunisian, who won at Birmingham in the build-up to Wimbledon, battled back from a set down to lead 5-2 in the decider. At 40-30 an ongoing stomach issue got the better of her as she went to the back of the court and threw up. But she closed the game out to win 5-7 6-3 6-2 and knock the 11th seed out.

Celebrity corner

Derrick Evans, also known as Mr Motivator, was in the Royal Box at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA).

Fallen seeds

Men: Dan Evans (22), Fabio Fognini (26)

Women: Garbine Muguruza (11), Elise Mertens (13)

Day six order of play

SATURDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (No.1 COURT, FROM 13.00 BST) Cirstea vs RaducanuAuger-Aliassime vs KyrgiosCilic vs Medvedev#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2021

