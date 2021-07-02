Landmarks in England to light up blue to mark birthday of NHS and pay tribute

Landmarks across England are to mark 73 years of the NHS and thank staff for their contribution during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wembley arch, the Liver building in Liverpool, Salisbury Cathedral and vaccination centres across England are among more than 70 sites to be lit up blue on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the founding of the health service.

Football stadiums, town halls, churches, hospitals and bridges in different parts of the country will also follow suit.

It comes as events are being held across England to commemorate health workers who have lost their lives to the virus.

NHS Chief People Officer, Prerana Issar, will attend a memorial service at the London Blossom Garden at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford on Saturday afternoon.

She said: “Each of the colleagues who sadly died while caring for and protecting patients represents an irreplaceable gap in a family and a workplace.

“While this is a private event for families and some NHS colleagues, I encourage everyone to take a moment on Saturday to reflect and remember.

“It is no exaggeration to say that health service staff have helped to keep the country going during the pandemic, and while NHS staff have rightly been celebrated for their contribution, we know that the role played by other key workers – people keeping supermarkets open, refuse collectors, child carers and other public services – as well as the resilience of the general public, has helped ensure we can start to move forward.

“The best way for everyone to say thank you to NHS staff and other key workers is to join the tens of millions of others who have so far had their first and second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, and book your jabs today.”