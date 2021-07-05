Jury considers whether police failings contributed to death of Susan Nicholson

Jurors examining possible police failings over the death of a woman at the hands of killer Robert Trigg have retired to consider their conclusions.

A fresh inquest is being held into the murder of Susan Nicholson, 52, who was killed by Trigg in 2011, five years after he had killed another woman.

Trigg, 54, was jailed for life in 2017 for the murder of his then-partner Ms Nicholson and manslaughter of his previous partner, Caroline Devlin, in similar circumstances.

Susan Nicholson was murdered by Robert Trigg in 2011 (Family handout/PA)

On Monday, jurors in Crawley retired to consider their answers to a number of questions in relation to Ms Nicholson’s death, including possible failings by Sussex Police.

The panel of 12 men and women have been told they must determine not only the cause and manner of Ms Nicholson’s death, but what the police knew at the time.

Both women were killed at their homes in Worthing, West Sussex, five years apart, but neither death was initially deemed suspicious by Sussex Police.

The coroner at the original inquest found Ms Nicholson’s death to be accidental.

After Trigg was found guilty, the High Court overturned the findings of the inquest and ordered a new one be carried out.