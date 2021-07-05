Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 1, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 2-5) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 311 (99%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and four (1%) have seen a fall.

Tamworth in the West Midlands has the highest rate, with 561 new cases in the seven days to July 1, the equivalent of 731.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 259.5 in the seven days to June 24.

Newcastle upon Tyne has the second highest rate, up from 409.2 to 712.0, with 2,156 new cases.

South Tyneside has the third highest rate, up from 237.8 to 689.5, with 1,041 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Oxford (up from 144.3 to 626.4)

Tamworth (259.5 to 731.5)

South Tyneside (237.8 to 689.5)

Gateshead (274.7 to 629.5)

Sunderland (257.1 to 606.0)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 5 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 1; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 24.

Tamworth, 731.5, (561), 259.5, (199)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 712.0, (2156), 409.2, (1239)

South Tyneside, 689.5, (1041), 237.8, (359)

Gateshead, 629.5, (1272), 274.7, (555)

Oxford, 626.4, (955), 144.3, (220)

Rossendale, 614.1, (439), 432.3, (309)

Sunderland, 606.0, (1683), 257.1, (714)

North East Lincolnshire, 601.6, (960), 278.9, (445)

Hyndburn, 594.7, (482), 547.9, (444)

North Tyneside, 586.3, (1219), 389.1, (809)

County Durham, 585.4, (3103), 329.2, (1745)

Manchester, 532.0, (2941), 435.2, (2406)

Oldham, 529.7, (1256), 296.5, (703)

Wigan, 507.5, (1668), 391.3, (1286)

Salford, 498.8, (1291), 414.9, (1074)

Burnley, 498.2, (443), 434.1, (386)

Rochdale, 479.3, (1066), 300.8, (669)

Liverpool, 468.2, (2332), 347.0, (1728)

Darlington, 453.2, (484), 240.6, (257)

Trafford, 451.6, (1072), 294.9, (700)

Lancaster, 451.3, (659), 230.8, (337)

Leeds, 451.0, (3577), 300.6, (2384)

Blackburn with Darwen, 446.2, (668), 493.0, (738)

Barnsley, 442.8, (1093), 190.0, (469)

Warwick, 442.4, (636), 285.2, (410)

Knowsley, 440.1, (664), 311.5, (470)

Sefton, 434.1, (1200), 261.6, (723)

Hartlepool, 419.6, (393), 151.6, (142)

Pendle, 418.0, (385), 336.5, (310)

York, 411.6, (867), 242.1, (510)

Wakefield, 404.8, (1410), 228.5, (796)

Bury, 401.1, (766), 343.5, (656)

Chorley, 401.0, (474), 327.4, (387)

Nottingham, 400.4, (1333), 213.0, (709)

Tameside, 400.0, (906), 287.9, (652)

Bristol, City of, 390.2, (1808), 222.9, (1033)

Wirral, 389.2, (1261), 216.4, (701)

Brighton and Hove, 384.7, (1119), 171.2, (498)

Redcar and Cleveland, 382.1, (524), 137.1, (188)

West Lancashire, 373.6, (427), 136.5, (156)

St. Helens, 372.7, (673), 211.5, (382)

Solihull, 369.7, (800), 179.3, (388)

Ribble Valley, 367.9, (224), 358.0, (218)

Northumberland, 357.0, (1151), 178.0, (574)

Blackpool, 355.0, (495), 317.7, (443)

Preston, 354.9, (508), 324.9, (465)

Rushcliffe, 354.1, (422), 173.7, (207)

South Ribble, 350.2, (388), 304.2, (337)

Warrington, 347.6, (730), 248.1, (521)

Cambridge, 344.6, (430), 185.1, (231)

Middlesbrough, 338.3, (477), 114.9, (162)

Calderdale, 333.4, (705), 242.1, (512)

Gloucester, 329.1, (425), 206.8, (267)

Wyre, 328.3, (368), 215.0, (241)

Stockport, 327.5, (961), 237.2, (696)

Carlisle, 323.9, (352), 208.0, (226)

North Warwickshire, 314.1, (205), 145.6, (95)

Fylde, 307.0, (248), 195.6, (158)

High Peak, 306.5, (284), 131.7, (122)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 302.5, (560), 178.2, (330)

Bolton, 300.1, (863), 262.2, (754)

Stockton-on-Tees, 294.9, (582), 93.2, (184)

Gedling, 294.3, (347), 136.6, (161)

Lambeth, 292.9, (955), 179.7, (586)

Wandsworth, 282.4, (931), 164.1, (541)

Birmingham, 281.6, (3215), 181.1, (2068)

Epsom and Ewell, 281.5, (227), 165.0, (133)

Canterbury, 277.5, (459), 97.9, (162)

Bradford, 277.3, (1497), 189.0, (1020)

Harrogate, 276.1, (444), 148.6, (239)

Southwark, 275.4, (878), 161.5, (515)

Exeter, 273.2, (359), 177.3, (233)

Reading, 272.6, (441), 157.0, (254)

Islington, 270.1, (655), 160.8, (390)

Cheltenham, 270.0, (314), 234.7, (273)

Richmondshire, 268.0, (144), 169.4, (91)

Doncaster, 267.4, (834), 117.3, (366)

Halton, 267.4, (346), 178.5, (231)

Charnwood, 262.6, (488), 103.3, (192)

Cheshire West and Chester, 262.0, (899), 215.4, (739)

Hastings, 261.2, (242), 89.6, (83)

Tewkesbury, 259.9, (247), 265.2, (252)

Lichfield, 258.7, (271), 98.3, (103)

Stoke-on-Trent, 257.8, (661), 152.9, (392)

Kensington and Chelsea, 257.5, (402), 135.8, (212)

Barrow-in-Furness, 252.1, (169), 168.5, (113)

Sheffield, 251.5, (1471), 125.3, (733)

South Gloucestershire, 245.2, (699), 147.7, (421)

East Staffordshire, 244.7, (293), 71.8, (86)

Tower Hamlets, 244.5, (794), 164.1, (533)

Brentwood, 244.1, (188), 111.7, (86)

South Lakeland, 242.7, (255), 118.9, (125)

Kirklees, 238.8, (1050), 154.8, (681)

Selby, 238.4, (216), 150.1, (136)

Hackney and City of London, 235.2, (684), 145.1, (422)

Dacorum, 234.6, (363), 99.5, (154)

Craven, 234.5, (134), 161.0, (92)

Broxtowe, 233.3, (266), 128.0, (146)

Erewash, 231.4, (267), 78.9, (91)

Coventry, 229.6, (853), 135.9, (505)

Cheshire East, 229.1, (880), 151.0, (580)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, 228.2, (902), 129.8, (513)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 227.1, (294), 108.2, (140)

Hambleton, 223.8, (205), 78.6, (72)

Camden, 223.3, (603), 143.7, (388)

North Somerset, 221.3, (476), 108.3, (233)

Lewisham, 221.0, (676), 106.9, (327)

Adur, 220.8, (142), 73.1, (47)

Sandwell, 218.6, (718), 119.3, (392)

Wycombe, 218.2, (381), 103.6, (181)

St Albans, 217.6, (323), 109.8, (163)

Telford and Wrekin, 216.8, (390), 127.9, (230)

Southampton, 216.2, (546), 111.7, (282)

Rugby, 215.7, (235), 105.6, (115)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 215.4, (212), 106.7, (105)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 214.8, (279), 92.4, (120)

Bath and North East Somerset, 213.2, (412), 133.5, (258)

Lincoln, 212.5, (211), 94.7, (94)

Worcester, 211.4, (214), 61.3, (62)

Scarborough, 210.6, (229), 92.9, (101)

Milton Keynes, 210.1, (566), 79.4, (214)

Westminster, 207.8, (543), 127.8, (334)

Central Bedfordshire, 207.5, (599), 79.3, (229)

Stafford, 206.1, (283), 78.7, (108)

Harlow, 205.6, (179), 63.2, (55)

Stratford-on-Avon, 205.2, (267), 103.8, (135)

Oadby and Wigston, 205.2, (117), 157.9, (90)

East Hertfordshire, 204.3, (306), 145.6, (218)

Aylesbury Vale, 203.1, (405), 73.2, (146)

Boston, 202.4, (142), 92.6, (65)

Haringey, 200.3, (538), 110.2, (296)

Chiltern, 200.2, (192), 83.4, (80)

North West Leicestershire, 198.8, (206), 93.6, (97)

South Oxfordshire, 198.5, (282), 88.0, (125)

Portsmouth, 197.3, (424), 127.5, (274)

Luton, 196.7, (419), 118.3, (252)

Derby, 196.3, (505), 114.7, (295)

Uttlesford, 196.1, (179), 76.7, (70)

Crawley, 194.8, (219), 110.3, (124)

Ealing, 194.6, (665), 111.8, (382)

Colchester, 194.1, (378), 127.9, (249)

Torbay, 193.7, (264), 55.8, (76)

Greenwich, 191.7, (552), 93.4, (269)

Wolverhampton, 191.0, (503), 95.7, (252)

Waltham Forest, 189.2, (524), 121.7, (337)

Daventry, 188.5, (162), 34.9, (30)

Blaby, 187.1, (190), 143.8, (146)

Richmond upon Thames, 186.9, (370), 129.3, (256)

Mid Sussex, 186.7, (282), 104.0, (157)

Stroud, 186.7, (224), 84.2, (101)

Sutton, 185.1, (382), 94.0, (194)

North Hertfordshire, 184.2, (246), 127.3, (170)

Rotherham, 183.9, (488), 81.8, (217)

Epping Forest, 183.8, (242), 67.6, (89)

South Derbyshire, 183.7, (197), 85.8, (92)

Rutland, 182.8, (73), 102.7, (41)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 182.0, (621), 70.3, (240)

Bromsgrove, 181.2, (181), 119.1, (119)

Bedford, 180.0, (312), 96.4, (167)

Leicester, 179.3, (635), 136.9, (485)

Elmbridge, 178.4, (244), 79.7, (109)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 177.5, (1015), 153.0, (875)

Maidstone, 177.5, (305), 117.6, (202)

Eastleigh, 177.4, (237), 65.9, (88)

Wellingborough, 176.9, (141), 36.4, (29)

Basingstoke and Deane, 176.1, (311), 56.1, (99)

Dudley, 175.7, (565), 90.2, (290)

Chesterfield, 174.5, (183), 103.0, (108)

Merton, 174.3, (360), 100.7, (208)

Barnet, 173.8, (688), 93.2, (369)

Harborough, 171.6, (161), 143.9, (135)

Derbyshire Dales, 171.4, (124), 52.5, (38)

Eden, 170.9, (91), 137.1, (73)

Cherwell, 169.4, (255), 86.4, (130)

Hertsmere, 168.7, (177), 80.1, (84)

South Bucks, 167.0, (117), 67.1, (47)

Tunbridge Wells, 166.8, (198), 66.5, (79)

Newark and Sherwood, 164.2, (201), 62.1, (76)

Reigate and Banstead, 164.0, (244), 80.0, (119)

Croydon, 162.4, (628), 85.1, (329)

Redbridge, 162.2, (495), 97.0, (296)

Chelmsford, 161.4, (288), 69.5, (124)

Ashfield, 161.0, (206), 86.8, (111)

Gravesham, 160.8, (172), 79.5, (85)

Sevenoaks, 159.0, (192), 62.9, (76)

Ryedale, 158.9, (88), 57.8, (32)

Newham, 158.9, (561), 92.0, (325)

Walsall, 158.7, (453), 71.8, (205)

Welwyn Hatfield, 158.5, (195), 111.3, (137)

Spelthorne, 158.2, (158), 67.1, (67)

Melton, 158.2, (81), 95.7, (49)

Guildford, 157.7, (235), 69.8, (104)

Bassetlaw, 157.5, (185), 80.9, (95)

Mole Valley, 154.7, (135), 158.2, (138)

South Hams, 152.9, (133), 42.5, (37)

Plymouth, 151.5, (397), 87.8, (230)

Hillingdon, 150.9, (463), 95.5, (293)

Three Rivers, 150.0, (140), 92.2, (86)

Malvern Hills, 149.9, (118), 77.5, (61)

North East Derbyshire, 149.8, (152), 97.6, (99)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 149.4, (169), 65.4, (74)

Shropshire, 148.9, (481), 83.6, (270)

West Lindsey, 148.4, (142), 56.4, (54)

Broxbourne, 148.0, (144), 95.6, (93)

Rochford, 147.7, (129), 45.8, (40)

Horsham, 147.4, (212), 72.3, (104)

Bexley, 147.4, (366), 72.1, (179)

Wiltshire, 147.2, (736), 81.0, (405)

Stevenage, 146.8, (129), 78.5, (69)

Hounslow, 146.2, (397), 90.2, (245)

Rushmoor, 144.8, (137), 75.1, (71)

Amber Valley, 144.4, (185), 88.2, (113)

Havering, 143.7, (373), 69.7, (181)

Tonbridge and Malling, 143.0, (189), 80.2, (106)

Brent, 142.5, (470), 93.1, (307)

Basildon, 142.1, (266), 50.7, (95)

Dartford, 142.1, (160), 64.8, (73)

South Cambridgeshire, 142.1, (226), 79.2, (126)

Redditch, 141.9, (121), 46.9, (40)

Test Valley, 141.9, (179), 95.9, (121)

Winchester, 141.0, (176), 72.1, (90)

Copeland, 140.8, (96), 123.2, (84)

Lewes, 140.4, (145), 73.6, (76)

Wyre Forest, 140.2, (142), 53.3, (54)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 140.0, (212), 99.7, (151)

Watford, 139.8, (135), 78.7, (76)

Allerdale, 139.1, (136), 91.0, (89)

South Northamptonshire, 138.6, (131), 66.7, (63)

Braintree, 138.3, (211), 52.4, (80)

Waverley, 137.7, (174), 78.4, (99)

Vale of White Horse, 137.5, (187), 50.7, (69)

Bracknell Forest, 137.1, (168), 102.0, (125)

Kingston upon Thames, 136.9, (243), 96.3, (171)

Cotswold, 136.9, (123), 104.6, (94)

Mansfield, 136.3, (149), 42.1, (46)

Kingston upon Hull, City of, 135.9, (353), 49.7, (129)

North Lincolnshire, 135.8, (234), 62.7, (108)

Harrow, 135.0, (339), 82.8, (208)

Hart, 134.9, (131), 60.8, (59)

Chichester, 133.7, (162), 82.6, (100)

East Lindsey, 133.4, (189), 63.5, (90)

Arun, 132.5, (213), 65.3, (105)

Peterborough, 131.5, (266), 59.3, (120)

Bolsover, 130.3, (105), 95.6, (77)

Tandridge, 127.1, (112), 45.4, (40)

Southend-on-Sea, 126.1, (231), 64.4, (118)

Rother, 125.9, (121), 34.3, (33)

Runnymede, 125.2, (112), 87.2, (78)

Cannock Chase, 124.1, (125), 69.5, (70)

South Staffordshire, 123.6, (139), 78.3, (88)

Woking, 122.0, (123), 63.5, (64)

Bromley, 121.6, (404), 60.2, (200)

Surrey Heath, 118.7, (106), 62.7, (56)

East Devon, 117.6, (172), 73.1, (107)

Fareham, 117.0, (136), 68.0, (79)

Wokingham, 116.9, (200), 104.6, (179)

Slough, 115.7, (173), 89.6, (134)

Barking and Dagenham, 114.6, (244), 76.6, (163)

Teignbridge, 113.3, (152), 41.0, (55)

Havant, 113.3, (143), 53.1, (67)

Swindon, 113.0, (251), 62.1, (138)

West Oxfordshire, 112.1, (124), 71.4, (79)

Mid Devon, 110.6, (91), 96.0, (79)

East Northamptonshire, 110.0, (104), 76.2, (72)

East Hampshire, 107.9, (132), 49.1, (60)

Enfield, 104.9, (350), 66.5, (222)

West Berkshire, 104.8, (166), 67.5, (107)

North Kesteven, 104.3, (122), 61.6, (72)

New Forest, 103.8, (187), 51.6, (93)

Huntingdonshire, 103.4, (184), 45.0, (80)

Medway, 103.0, (287), 53.8, (150)

Maldon, 100.1, (65), 55.4, (36)

Norwich, 98.9, (139), 47.7, (67)

Wychavon, 97.3, (126), 61.0, (79)

South Kesteven, 96.9, (138), 48.4, (69)

Tendring, 96.2, (141), 29.3, (43)

Corby, 95.5, (69), 19.4, (14)

Sedgemoor, 95.0, (117), 87.7, (108)

Dorset, 94.6, (358), 57.9, (219)

Worthing, 94.1, (104), 74.2, (82)

Gosport, 91.9, (78), 46.0, (39)

Wealden, 91.7, (148), 52.6, (85)

Castle Point, 90.7, (82), 37.6, (34)

Dover, 90.6, (107), 41.5, (49)

Ashford, 90.0, (117), 48.4, (63)

Herefordshire, County of, 88.7, (171), 35.3, (68)

Swale, 88.0, (132), 26.0, (39)

Thurrock, 87.2, (152), 44.7, (78)

Somerset West and Taunton, 86.4, (134), 72.8, (113)

Northampton, 85.5, (192), 41.9, (94)

Forest of Dean, 84.1, (73), 61.1, (53)

Babergh, 81.5, (75), 32.6, (30)

North Devon, 81.3, (79), 47.4, (46)

East Cambridgeshire, 76.8, (69), 34.5, (31)

Torridge, 76.2, (52), 128.9, (88)

Folkestone and Hythe, 74.3, (84), 29.2, (33)

Mendip, 73.5, (85), 51.0, (59)

West Suffolk, 71.5, (128), 31.8, (57)

South Somerset, 70.1, (118), 32.1, (54)

Kettering, 63.9, (65), 18.7, (19)

South Holland, 62.1, (59), 49.5, (47)

West Devon, 60.9, (34), 25.1, (14)

South Norfolk, 58.2, (82), 31.9, (45)

Fenland, 57.9, (59), 38.3, (39)

Great Yarmouth, 56.4, (56), 12.1, (12)

Eastbourne, 55.9, (58), 32.8, (34)

Mid Suffolk, 52.0, (54), 32.7, (34)

Broadland, 45.9, (60), 17.6, (23)

Ipswich, 44.6, (61), 23.4, (32)

Thanet, 44.4, (63), 37.3, (53)

Breckland, 38.6, (54), 24.3, (34)

East Suffolk, 38.1, (95), 16.8, (42)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 36.3, (55), 20.5, (31)

Isle of Wight, 32.4, (46), 16.9, (24)

North Norfolk, 32.4, (34), 12.4, (13)