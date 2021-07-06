Plane with 28 on board goes missing in far-east Russia

A plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian far-east region of Kamchatka, local officials said.

An An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana missed a scheduled communication, local emergency officials said.

It also disappeared from the radars, the local transport ministry said.

The plane was coming in for landing when contact was lost about six miles away from Palana’s airport.

The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missing plane is parked between two other Antonov An-26 planes at Airport Elizovo outside Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (Marina Lystseva/AP)

The head of the government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was on board, the Kamchatka government said.

The plane belonged to a company called Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise.

An investigation has been launched and a search mission is under way.

Two helicopters and a plane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane’s route, officials said.

In 2012, an Antonov An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsk and coming in for landing in Palana.

Fourteen people were on board and 10 of them were killed. Both pilots, who were among the dead, were found to have alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.