Weekly care home resident Covid deaths at lowest level since pandemic began

The number of weekly registered deaths of care home residents involving coronavirus has fallen to its lowest level since the pandemic began, figures show.

The deaths of 10 care home residents involving Covid-19 were registered in the week to June 25 in England and Wales, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It takes the total number of care home resident deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales to 42,556.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

It came as 99 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending June 25 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate – down by 3% on the previous week.

It is the fourth time in the most recent five weeks that the total has been below 100.

The lowest total was 84 deaths in the week ending June 11.

(PA Graphics)

The Independent Care Group, which represents providers in York and North Yorkshire, gave a cautious welcome to the fall in care home resident deaths.

Chairman Mike Padgham said: “Today’s reported fall is very welcome news and all of us are happy to see fatalities in care and nursing homes down to single figures – we will be even happier when they are at zero.

“But, as the Prime Minister said at the start of his announcement yesterday, we are still ‘very far from the end of dealing with this virus’.

“Cases are still rising and those people of all ages being looked after in care and nursing homes, as well as in their own homes, remain very vulnerable to Covid-19.

“I would therefore say that masks should remain compulsory for all those working in and visiting care settings for the foreseeable future.

“I also believe that care settings have to remain vigilant and careful around visiting and not let it become a free-for-all.”