Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 2, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 3-6) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 311 (99%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and four (1%) have seen a fall.

South Tyneside in the North East has the highest rate, with 1,156 new cases in the seven days to July 2, the equivalent of 765.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 282.2 in the seven days to June 25.

Tamworth in Staffordshire has the second highest rate, up from 319.4 to 751.0, with 576 new cases.

Newcastle upon Tyne has the third highest rate, up from 442.8 to 725.8, with 2,198 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Tyneside (up from 282.2 to 765.7)

Oxford (194.2 to 631.0)

Tamworth (319.4 to 751.0)

Gateshead (314.3 to 673.6)

North East Lincolnshire (306.5 to 660.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 6 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 2; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 25.

South Tyneside, 765.7, (1156), 282.2, (426)

Tamworth, 751.0, (576), 319.4, (245)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 725.8, (2198), 442.8, (1341)

Gateshead, 673.6, (1361), 314.3, (635)

North East Lincolnshire, 660.6, (1054), 306.5, (489)

Sunderland, 642.0, (1783), 291.3, (809)

Oxford, 631.0, (962), 194.2, (296)

Rossendale, 621.1, (444), 450.5, (322)

North Tyneside, 602.7, (1253), 420.8, (875)

County Durham, 598.2, (3171), 369.4, (1958)

Hyndburn, 583.6, (473), 572.5, (464)

Oldham, 557.1, (1321), 326.0, (773)

Manchester, 534.5, (2955), 453.6, (2508)

Burnley, 522.9, (465), 438.6, (390)

Wigan, 513.9, (1689), 408.3, (1342)

Salford, 494.5, (1280), 434.6, (1125)

Rochdale, 492.3, (1095), 324.6, (722)

Liverpool, 489.7, (2439), 357.2, (1779)

Darlington, 489.7, (523), 242.5, (259)

Barnsley, 480.4, (1186), 213.9, (528)

Hartlepool, 466.6, (437), 177.2, (166)

Lancaster, 456.7, (667), 247.9, (362)

Leeds, 456.2, (3618), 317.3, (2517)

Trafford, 452.5, (1074), 300.4, (713)

Knowsley, 444.8, (671), 338.1, (510)

Sefton, 443.5, (1226), 286.5, (792)

Warwick, 439.6, (632), 322.1, (463)

Blackburn with Darwen, 438.2, (656), 491.7, (736)

Wirral, 426.2, (1381), 224.7, (728)

Brighton and Hove, 417.0, (1213), 183.9, (535)

Wakefield, 416.9, (1452), 258.7, (901)

Bristol, 416.5, (1930), 236.5, (1096)

Tameside, 415.0, (940), 307.3, (696)

Redcar and Cleveland, 409.8, (562), 156.8, (215)

Chorley, 407.7, (482), 318.9, (377)

York, 403.1, (849), 276.3, (582)

Nottingham, 401.0, (1335), 232.5, (774)

Bury, 400.0, (764), 345.0, (659)

St Helens, 396.5, (716), 218.2, (394)

Solihull, 396.1, (857), 192.7, (417)

Pendle, 395.2, (364), 347.4, (320)

West Lancashire, 390.2, (446), 172.3, (197)

Middlesbrough, 383.0, (540), 129.8, (183)

Ribble Valley, 377.7, (230), 349.8, (213)

Blackpool, 372.2, (519), 305.5, (426)

Northumberland, 371.2, (1197), 200.0, (645)

North Warwickshire, 363.1, (237), 154.8, (101)

Cambridge, 358.2, (447), 193.9, (242)

Rushcliffe, 356.6, (425), 190.5, (227)

Carlisle, 356.1, (387), 240.2, (261)

Preston, 352.1, (504), 328.4, (470)

Warrington, 347.1, (729), 265.7, (558)

South Ribble, 341.2, (378), 327.7, (363)

Stockport, 341.1, (1001), 241.3, (708)

Stockton-on-Tees, 340.0, (671), 107.4, (212)

High Peak, 336.7, (312), 132.7, (123)

Wyre, 334.5, (375), 234.6, (263)

Gloucester, 333.8, (431), 229.2, (296)

Calderdale, 332.5, (703), 244.5, (517)

Fylde, 323.1, (261), 211.7, (171)

Epsom and Ewell, 313.8, (253), 178.6, (144)

Gedling, 311.3, (367), 150.1, (177)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 310.0, (574), 198.2, (367)

Lambeth, 307.3, (1002), 199.4, (650)

Harrogate, 304.0, (489), 151.7, (244)

Bolton, 299.4, (861), 267.1, (768)

Wandsworth, 297.0, (979), 179.6, (592)

Birmingham, 291.6, (3330), 195.6, (2233)

Bradford, 289.2, (1561), 191.9, (1036)

Doncaster, 287.9, (898), 132.1, (412)

Hastings, 286.0, (265), 101.4, (94)

Charnwood, 285.7, (531), 110.3, (205)

Halton, 285.1, (369), 187.0, (242)

Cheshire West and Chester, 280.7, (963), 223.3, (766)

Southwark, 280.1, (893), 180.3, (575)

Islington, 276.7, (671), 182.7, (443)

Lichfield, 274.9, (288), 117.4, (123)

Craven, 274.8, (157), 157.5, (90)

Stoke-on-Trent, 272.3, (698), 158.0, (405)

Selby, 271.5, (246), 153.4, (139)

Brentwood, 270.1, (208), 120.7, (93)

Canterbury, 269.7, (446), 124.6, (206)

Sheffield, 266.9, (1561), 138.5, (810)

Broxtowe, 266.6, (304), 128.9, (147)

Richmondshire, 266.1, (143), 193.6, (104)

Tewkesbury, 265.2, (252), 262.1, (249)

Reading, 265.2, (429), 166.3, (269)

Cheltenham, 264.8, (308), 252.8, (294)

Kensington and Chelsea, 262.6, (410), 163.3, (255)

Tower Hamlets, 262.1, (851), 177.4, (576)

Dacorum, 261.0, (404), 107.9, (167)

East Staffordshire, 258.9, (310), 91.0, (109)

South Lakeland, 256.9, (270), 128.5, (135)

South Gloucestershire, 256.8, (732), 155.4, (443)

Exeter, 255.7, (336), 207.0, (272)

St Albans, 253.3, (376), 121.9, (181)

Kirklees, 251.5, (1106), 159.4, (701)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 247.9, (244), 108.7, (107)

Coventry, 246.0, (914), 147.5, (548)

Erewash, 243.6, (281), 94.5, (109)

Barrow-in-Furness, 243.1, (163), 195.4, (131)

Telford and Wrekin, 241.3, (434), 127.9, (230)

Rugby, 239.6, (261), 122.1, (133)

Hackney and City of London, 239.3, (696), 164.7, (479)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 235.6, (305), 113.6, (147)

Lewisham, 235.1, (719), 119.3, (365)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 234.2, (926), 137.1, (542)

Southampton, 234.0, (591), 112.9, (285)

Cheshire East, 234.0, (899), 157.2, (604)

North Somerset, 232.0, (499), 120.0, (258)

Lincoln, 231.6, (230), 107.8, (107)

Camden, 231.5, (625), 147.0, (397)

Stratford-on-Avon, 230.6, (300), 112.2, (146)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 230.2, (299), 97.0, (126)

Worcester, 230.2, (233), 76.1, (77)

Sandwell, 230.2, (756), 127.9, (420)

Wycombe, 229.6, (401), 112.2, (196)

Bath and North East Somerset, 228.7, (442), 136.6, (264)

Central Bedfordshire, 226.9, (655), 87.3, (252)

North West Leicestershire, 225.8, (234), 98.4, (102)

Milton Keynes, 225.6, (608), 88.7, (239)

Stafford, 220.7, (303), 94.0, (129)

Harlow, 219.4, (191), 77.0, (67)

Aylesbury Vale, 217.6, (434), 84.7, (169)

Hambleton, 217.3, (199), 91.7, (84)

Torbay, 214.3, (292), 69.0, (94)

Westminster, 213.9, (559), 145.8, (381)

Chiltern, 213.7, (205), 96.9, (93)

Haringey, 212.2, (570), 124.0, (333)

Uttlesford, 211.4, (193), 93.1, (85)

Wellingborough, 210.8, (168), 41.4, (33)

South Oxfordshire, 209.1, (297), 101.4, (144)

Luton, 208.9, (445), 128.1, (273)

Adur, 208.4, (134), 91.8, (59)

Boston, 206.6, (145), 108.3, (76)

East Hertfordshire, 206.3, (309), 150.3, (225)

Derby, 204.0, (525), 124.0, (319)

Ealing, 202.7, (693), 127.3, (435)

Rotherham, 202.3, (537), 94.9, (252)

Sutton, 202.1, (417), 100.3, (207)

Oadby and Wigston, 201.7, (115), 170.1, (97)

Crawley, 201.1, (226), 120.1, (135)

Colchester, 200.3, (390), 134.0, (261)

Epping Forest, 199.0, (262), 72.9, (96)

Scarborough, 198.6, (216), 122.3, (133)

Richmond upon Thames, 198.5, (393), 144.4, (286)

Greenwich, 198.0, (570), 103.1, (297)

Rutland, 197.9, (79), 105.2, (42)

Waltham Forest, 197.8, (548), 130.0, (360)

Portsmouth, 197.8, (425), 136.3, (293)

Stroud, 197.6, (237), 83.4, (100)

Eden, 197.2, (105), 140.8, (75)

Wolverhampton, 196.3, (517), 104.4, (275)

Bromsgrove, 195.2, (195), 126.2, (126)

Mid Sussex, 194.7, (294), 115.2, (174)

Blaby, 194.0, (197), 144.8, (147)

Leicester, 193.7, (686), 139.7, (495)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 192.0, (655), 82.9, (283)

North Hertfordshire, 190.2, (254), 142.2, (190)

Eastleigh, 190.1, (254), 76.4, (102)

Daventry, 189.6, (163), 58.2, (50)

Elmbridge, 189.3, (259), 96.5, (132)

Chelmsford, 188.9, (337), 75.1, (134)

South Derbyshire, 188.3, (202), 104.4, (112)

Newark and Sherwood, 187.9, (230), 64.5, (79)

Dudley, 186.3, (599), 95.5, (307)

Tunbridge Wells, 185.3, (220), 75.0, (89)

Bedford, 184.7, (320), 103.3, (179)

Harborough, 184.4, (173), 138.6, (130)

Barnet, 183.4, (726), 106.3, (421)

Basingstoke and Deane, 182.4, (322), 71.4, (126)

Maidstone, 181.6, (312), 117.0, (201)

Gravesham, 181.4, (194), 87.0, (93)

Derbyshire Dales, 181.1, (131), 58.1, (42)

Merton, 181.1, (374), 108.0, (223)

South Bucks, 179.9, (126), 82.8, (58)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 179.6, (1027), 154.2, (882)

Cherwell, 178.7, (269), 93.0, (140)

Chesterfield, 175.4, (184), 108.7, (114)

Ashfield, 174.3, (223), 97.7, (125)

Croydon, 173.8, (672), 90.8, (351)

Redbridge, 173.6, (530), 105.5, (322)

Plymouth, 173.2, (454), 83.2, (218)

Walsall, 170.9, (488), 78.1, (223)

Bassetlaw, 170.3, (200), 86.8, (102)

South Hams, 170.1, (148), 49.4, (43)

Horsham, 169.7, (244), 75.8, (109)

Reigate and Banstead, 169.4, (252), 86.7, (129)

Three Rivers, 169.3, (158), 97.5, (91)

Welwyn Hatfield, 169.0, (208), 118.7, (146)

Copeland, 168.7, (115), 112.9, (77)

Newham, 168.5, (595), 98.5, (348)

Sevenoaks, 168.1, (203), 77.0, (93)

Spelthorne, 166.3, (166), 72.1, (72)

South Northamptonshire, 165.1, (156), 65.6, (62)

Hillingdon, 164.6, (505), 103.6, (318)

Watford, 163.6, (158), 74.6, (72)

Stevenage, 162.8, (143), 86.5, (76)

Lewes, 162.7, (168), 71.7, (74)

Ryedale, 162.5, (90), 75.8, (42)

Wyre Forest, 161.9, (164), 53.3, (54)

Hertsmere, 161.1, (169), 102.0, (107)

Melton, 160.1, (82), 107.4, (55)

Guildford, 159.7, (238), 81.2, (121)

Broxbourne, 159.3, (155), 94.6, (92)

Braintree, 157.9, (241), 59.0, (90)

North Lincolnshire, 157.9, (272), 65.0, (112)

Bexley, 157.1, (390), 80.6, (200)

Rochford, 156.8, (137), 60.7, (53)

Wiltshire, 156.6, (783), 88.4, (442)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 156.4, (177), 69.8, (79)

Shropshire, 156.3, (505), 93.5, (302)

Redditch, 156.0, (133), 54.0, (46)

West Lindsey, 155.7, (149), 66.9, (64)

Allerdale, 155.5, (152), 96.2, (94)

North East Derbyshire, 154.7, (157), 108.4, (110)

Winchester, 154.6, (193), 83.3, (104)

Test Valley, 154.6, (195), 96.7, (122)

Vale of White Horse, 154.4, (210), 55.1, (75)

Bracknell Forest, 154.2, (189), 105.3, (129)

East Lindsey, 153.1, (217), 69.9, (99)

Rushmoor, 151.2, (143), 85.6, (81)

Basildon, 150.6, (282), 62.0, (116)

Amber Valley, 150.6, (193), 93.6, (120)

Waverley, 150.4, (190), 91.8, (116)

Cotswold, 150.2, (135), 109.1, (98)

Malvern Hills, 149.9, (118), 92.8, (73)

Hull, 149.4, (388), 60.4, (157)

Brent, 149.2, (492), 99.2, (327)

Tandridge, 148.6, (131), 53.3, (47)

Havering, 148.3, (385), 80.5, (209)

Harrow, 147.3, (370), 90.8, (228)

Arun, 146.8, (236), 67.2, (108)

Hart, 146.3, (142), 61.8, (60)

Hounslow, 146.2, (397), 94.7, (257)

Chichester, 146.1, (177), 86.7, (105)

Tonbridge and Malling, 146.0, (193), 92.3, (122)

Kingston upon Thames, 145.9, (259), 110.4, (196)

Mole Valley, 144.4, (126), 167.3, (146)

South Cambridgeshire, 143.3, (228), 89.9, (143)

Southend-on-Sea, 142.5, (261), 67.7, (124)

Mansfield, 140.9, (154), 60.4, (66)

Dartford, 140.3, (158), 78.1, (88)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 139.3, (211), 102.4, (155)

West Oxfordshire, 139.2, (154), 63.3, (70)

Cannock Chase, 137.9, (139), 71.5, (72)

Rother, 137.4, (132), 40.6, (39)

Bromley, 136.9, (455), 62.3, (207)

Surrey Heath, 135.5, (121), 58.2, (52)

Peterborough, 135.0, (273), 66.7, (135)

Swindon, 133.7, (297), 60.8, (135)

South Staffordshire, 131.6, (148), 76.5, (86)

Woking, 131.0, (132), 63.5, (64)

Teignbridge, 130.4, (175), 47.0, (63)

Barking and Dagenham, 126.3, (269), 81.7, (174)

Slough, 125.1, (187), 80.9, (121)

Fareham, 124.7, (145), 73.1, (85)

Bolsover, 124.1, (100), 98.1, (79)

Havant, 122.8, (155), 66.6, (84)

Runnymede, 120.8, (108), 97.3, (87)

Wokingham, 118.0, (202), 111.0, (190)

Mid Devon, 117.8, (97), 99.6, (82)

New Forest, 117.2, (211), 59.4, (107)

East Hampshire, 116.9, (143), 55.6, (68)

North Kesteven, 116.3, (136), 65.0, (76)

Huntingdonshire, 114.6, (204), 45.5, (81)

East Devon, 113.5, (166), 82.7, (121)

West Berkshire, 111.7, (177), 71.9, (114)

Tendring, 111.2, (163), 32.1, (47)

Maldon, 110.9, (72), 57.0, (37)

Corby, 108.0, (78), 20.8, (15)

East Northamptonshire, 107.9, (102), 80.4, (76)

Enfield, 107.3, (358), 72.2, (241)

Wychavon, 106.6, (138), 62.6, (81)

Medway, 106.3, (296), 59.2, (165)

South Kesteven, 104.6, (149), 50.6, (72)

Norwich, 103.9, (146), 50.5, (71)

Swale, 103.3, (155), 30.0, (45)

Thurrock, 103.2, (180), 45.9, (80)

Castle Point, 102.9, (93), 40.9, (37)

Worthing, 100.4, (111), 76.9, (85)

Wealden, 100.3, (162), 58.8, (95)

Dorset, 99.9, (378), 62.9, (238)

Gosport, 99.0, (84), 48.3, (41)

Forest of Dean, 97.9, (85), 58.8, (51)

Sedgemoor, 97.4, (120), 84.4, (104)

Ashford, 95.4, (124), 47.7, (62)

Babergh, 93.4, (86), 39.1, (36)

Dover, 93.1, (110), 44.9, (53)

Northampton, 92.2, (207), 49.0, (110)

North Devon, 87.5, (85), 49.4, (48)

Herefordshire, 86.6, (167), 38.4, (74)

Somerset West and Taunton, 85.1, (132), 77.4, (120)

Folkestone and Hythe, 79.6, (90), 38.9, (44)

Mendip, 78.7, (91), 52.8, (61)

West Devon, 77.1, (43), 30.5, (17)

West Suffolk, 76.5, (137), 36.9, (66)

East Cambridgeshire, 74.6, (67), 36.7, (33)

South Somerset, 71.9, (121), 40.4, (68)

Torridge, 71.8, (49), 128.9, (88)

Kettering, 70.7, (72), 23.6, (24)

Fenland, 70.7, (72), 37.3, (38)

South Norfolk, 63.2, (89), 32.7, (46)

Eastbourne, 61.7, (64), 35.7, (37)

Great Yarmouth, 61.4, (61), 20.1, (20)

Broadland, 57.3, (75), 19.1, (25)

South Holland, 55.8, (53), 56.8, (54)

Mid Suffolk, 54.9, (57), 34.7, (36)

Thanet, 53.6, (76), 36.6, (52)

Ipswich, 51.9, (71), 24.1, (33)

Breckland, 46.4, (65), 21.4, (30)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 45.6, (69), 21.1, (32)

East Suffolk, 40.5, (101), 17.6, (44)

Isle of Wight, 38.1, (54), 18.3, (26)

North Norfolk, 35.3, (37), 17.2, (18)