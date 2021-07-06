Tuesday, July 6th 2021 Show Links
1859 copy of rules of football to be auctioned

By Press Association
July 6 2021, 9.56pm
A copy of the earliest printed rules of football (Sotheby's/PA)
A copy of the earliest printed rules of football (Sotheby’s/PA)

A copy of the earliest printed rules of football will be auctioned later this month and is expected to fetch more than £50,000.

One of two surviving copies of the rules printed in 1859 by the world’s first football club, Sheffield Football Club, will be sold at Sotheby’s on July 20, with online bidding opening from July 12.

The 16-page pamphlet, which was discovered in a Victorian scrapbook, was created after Sheffield FC’s committee met in October 1858 to formalise the rules of the game, which had been created at public schools and universities.

