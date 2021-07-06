All-female British foursome claims Pacific rowing record

Four British women have set a new record for the fastest crossing from San Francisco to Hawaii by an all-female rowing crew.

The Ocean Sheroes completed the 2,800-mile crossing in 35 days, 14 hours and 32 minutes – becoming in the process the first all-British foursome to complete the Great Pacific Race.

(@hawaiisportsphotography)

The team comprises Bella Collins from Falmouth, Purusha Gordon from Luckington in Wiltshire, Mary Sutherland from Portsmouth, and Lily Lower of Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex.

Ms Sutherland said: “These ladies didn’t disappoint.

“We spent a lot of time learning each other’s motivations, personal goals and personalities are important living in such close quarters and intense conditions.

“Throw in a general ‘get it done’ attitude and you have a recipe for great things.”

(@hawaiisportsphotography)

Only 22 teams have ever completed the Great Pacific race, which began in 2014.

The crew beat the previous record by an all-female crew, which stood at 50 days, eight hours and 14 minutes, by two full weeks.

Mother-of-two Ms Gordon said: “Whilst the certificate will hang on the wall, it’s the experience, stories and learnings that will continue to shape me for the better.

“I hope, I can inspire other mums and women out there to be brave, say yes and believe they can too.”