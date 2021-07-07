William to saddle up for charity polo match

The Duke of Cambridge is to take part in a charity polo match this week.

William will compete in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2021 at Guards Polo Club on Friday July 9.

In the past, William often played in charity matches with his brother the Duke of Sussex.

William and Harry during the Jerudong Trophy charity polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club in 2017 (Joe Giddens/PA)

But Harry now lives thousands of miles away in the US, and the siblings’ rift and troubled relationship has long been documented.

The pair took part in the Jerudong Trophy charity polo match together at Cirencester Park Polo Club in 2017.

They also went head to head on opposite sides at Billingbear Polo Club in 2019, watched by the Duchess of Sussex, cradling baby Archie, and the Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge with her children at the polo in 2019 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The game on Friday will help raise funds and awareness for charities supported by William and Kate, Kensington Palace said.

Money generated will go to organisations including Centrepoint, East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH), Family Action, Fields in Trust, The Forward Trust, London Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and Tusk.