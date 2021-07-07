Wednesday, July 7th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Nail-biting finish leaves England fans jubilant

By Press Association
July 7 2021, 4.30pm Updated: July 7 2021, 11.05pm
An England fan at BOXPARK in Croydon (Tess Derry/PA)

England football fans endured a tense spell of extra time before captain Harry Kane scored to take the Three Lions into the Euro 2020 final.

The majority of the 60,000 fans inside the stadium roared as players embraced at the end of a gruelling match, while around the country fan zones and front rooms were overwhelmed with cheering, and relieved, supporters as the home team came from behind for a 2-1 victory.

Fans watching England v Denmark
A cheer goes up from fans in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Fans watching England v Denmark
Jubilant fans welcome Harry Kane’s extra-time goal (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Fans watching England v Denmark
Young fans celebrate at Kirby housing estate in Bermondsey (Victoria Jones/PA)

Earlier, the 1-1 full-time score line left many fans on the edge of their seats

Fans watching England v Denmark
Fans at the Vinegar Yard in London watch extra time (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Fans watching England v Denmark
In Luna Springs in Birmingham some found it hard to watch (Jacob King/PA)
Fans watching England v Denmark
England’s record on penalties was surely in many fans’ minds (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Fans across the country had got into the party spirit, flying their flags in support of Gareth Southgate’s team.

The residents of Towfield Court in Feltham have transformed their estate with England flags for the Euro 2020 tournament
The residents of Towfield Court in Feltham have transformed their estate with England flags for the Euro 2020 tournament (Steve Parsons/PA)
England fans dressed as knights outside Wembley Stadium
England fans dressed as knights outside Wembley Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fans at BOXPARK in Croydon for the Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark
Supporters at BOXPARK in Croydon for the Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark (Tess Derry/PA)
Fans watching England v Denmark
The big screen in Trafalgar commanded all the attention (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
England fans outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark
Supporters were in good spirits ahead of the match (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England fans outside London Bridge station
England fans outside London Bridge station (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

It was the first time the men’s team has made it to the semi-final of a European Championship since the penalty shootout defeat to Germany at Euro 96.

The crowd at Wembley is the largest since coronavirus restrictions were introduced last spring, with some well-known faces in the crowd, including the Duke of Cambridge and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Duke of Cambridge in the stands during the semi-final at Wembley Stadium
The Duke of Cambridge, president of the FA, in the stands at Wembley Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson in the stands during the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley Stadium
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sporting an England top, and Carrie Johnson were also at the match (Mike Egerton/PA)

