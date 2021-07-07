Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 3, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 4-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 308 (98%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and seven (2%) have seen a fall.

South Tyneside has the highest rate, with 1,250 new cases in the seven days to July 3, the equivalent of 827.9 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 333.2 in the seven days to June 26.

Tamworth in Staffordshire has the second highest rate, up from 382.0 to 788.8, with 605 new cases.

Newcastle upon Tyne has the third highest rate, up from 482.1 to 742.7, with 2,249 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Tyneside (up from 333.2 to 827.9)

Tamworth (382.0 to 788.8)

North East Lincolnshire (335.3 to 718.8)

Sunderland (321.9 to 702.2)

Gateshead (345.9 to 715.2)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 7 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 26.

South Tyneside, 827.9, (1250), 333.2, (503)

Tamworth, 788.8, (605), 382.0, (293)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 742.7, (2249), 482.1, (1460)

North East Lincolnshire, 718.8, (1147), 335.3, (535)

Gateshead, 715.2, (1445), 345.9, (699)

Sunderland, 702.2, (1950), 321.9, (894)

North Tyneside, 635.4, (1321), 441.5, (918)

Rossendale, 625.3, (447), 488.2, (349)

County Durham, 624.0, (3308), 392.9, (2083)

Oxford, 610.7, (931), 265.6, (405)

Oldham, 577.4, (1369), 345.4, (819)

Hyndburn, 572.5, (464), 587.3, (476)

Burnley, 544.3, (484), 458.8, (408)

Manchester, 536.8, (2968), 465.9, (2576)

Wigan, 526.1, (1729), 433.9, (1426)

Hartlepool, 524.2, (491), 206.1, (193)

Rochdale, 516.6, (1149), 338.6, (753)

Barnsley, 513.2, (1267), 245.5, (606)

Liverpool, 510.4, (2542), 368.0, (1833)

Darlington, 504.7, (539), 262.2, (280)

Salford, 498.4, (1290), 462.1, (1196)

Lancaster, 473.8, (692), 264.3, (386)

Leeds, 473.6, (3756), 331.7, (2631)

Trafford, 468.5, (1112), 324.4, (770)

Sefton, 464.5, (1284), 301.4, (833)

Wirral, 452.8, (1467), 243.2, (788)

Knowsley, 447.4, (675), 361.3, (545)

Bristol, 444.3, (2059), 252.1, (1168)

Wakefield, 440.1, (1533), 277.9, (968)

Redcar and Cleveland, 437.5, (600), 176.4, (242)

Blackburn with Darwen, 433.5, (649), 505.0, (756)

Warwick, 432.7, (622), 349.2, (502)

Brighton and Hove, 431.8, (1256), 211.1, (614)

Tameside, 426.1, (965), 317.0, (718)

St. Helens, 419.2, (757), 227.6, (411)

Solihull, 414.6, (897), 217.2, (470)

York, 413.5, (871), 297.2, (626)

Middlesbrough, 411.4, (580), 151.1, (213)

West Lancashire, 410.3, (469), 197.7, (226)

Chorley, 406.0, (480), 318.9, (377)

Nottingham, 403.4, (1343), 258.0, (859)

Bury, 403.2, (770), 362.3, (692)

Blackpool, 400.9, (559), 298.3, (416)

Northumberland, 396.1, (1277), 217.1, (700)

Pendle, 386.5, (356), 357.2, (329)

North Warwickshire, 384.6, (251), 177.7, (116)

Stockton-on-Tees, 383.1, (756), 128.2, (253)

Ribble Valley, 382.7, (233), 366.2, (223)

Rushcliffe, 380.9, (454), 212.3, (253)

Carlisle, 374.5, (407), 262.2, (285)

Cambridge, 366.2, (457), 216.3, (270)

High Peak, 361.5, (335), 152.2, (141)

Warrington, 356.2, (748), 275.7, (579)

Stockport, 353.8, (1038), 248.1, (728)

Preston, 345.8, (495), 342.3, (490)

Gedling, 340.1, (401), 166.2, (196)

Gloucester, 340.0, (439), 261.8, (338)

Wyre, 338.1, (379), 239.1, (268)

Fylde, 338.0, (273), 224.1, (181)

South Ribble, 329.5, (365), 355.6, (394)

Calderdale, 327.3, (692), 264.8, (560)

Doncaster, 325.8, (1016), 143.6, (448)

Harrogate, 325.2, (523), 157.3, (253)

Hastings, 321.6, (298), 105.8, (98)

Lambeth, 321.4, (1048), 211.6, (690)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 321.4, (595), 206.9, (383)

Charnwood, 318.0, (591), 121.1, (225)

Epsom and Ewell, 317.5, (256), 199.7, (161)

Wandsworth, 310.3, (1023), 187.8, (619)

Bolton, 307.1, (883), 274.4, (789)

Halton, 306.0, (396), 189.3, (245)

Lichfield, 304.5, (319), 124.1, (130)

Stoke-on-Trent, 302.3, (775), 165.4, (424)

Birmingham, 301.3, (3440), 207.8, (2373)

Bradford, 299.4, (1616), 201.2, (1086)

Selby, 292.4, (265), 163.3, (148)

Cheshire West and Chester, 286.8, (984), 230.0, (789)

Islington, 286.6, (695), 192.2, (466)

Broxtowe, 285.0, (325), 147.3, (168)

Southwark, 284.8, (908), 189.4, (604)

Sheffield, 280.8, (1642), 153.9, (900)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 279.4, (275), 126.0, (124)

South Gloucestershire, 278.9, (795), 169.4, (483)

East Staffordshire, 277.2, (332), 101.0, (121)

Exeter, 276.2, (363), 227.5, (299)

Kensington and Chelsea, 276.1, (431), 175.5, (274)

Tewkesbury, 274.7, (261), 267.3, (254)

St Albans, 274.2, (407), 134.1, (199)

North West Leicestershire, 274.1, (284), 108.1, (112)

Brentwood, 274.0, (211), 136.3, (105)

Dacorum, 272.0, (421), 125.4, (194)

Tower Hamlets, 269.8, (876), 178.9, (581)

Craven, 269.5, (154), 169.8, (97)

Canterbury, 269.1, (445), 146.3, (242)

Richmondshire, 268.0, (144), 201.0, (108)

Coventry, 264.9, (984), 156.9, (583)

Kirklees, 264.2, (1162), 165.1, (726)

South Lakeland, 262.6, (276), 140.8, (148)

Barrow-in-Furness, 262.5, (176), 192.4, (129)

Telford and Wrekin, 259.1, (466), 142.9, (257)

North Somerset, 258.5, (556), 127.4, (274)

Erewash, 258.3, (298), 109.2, (126)

Reading, 257.1, (416), 186.7, (302)

Cheltenham, 257.1, (299), 267.4, (311)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 256.5, (332), 111.2, (144)

Sandwell, 255.1, (838), 135.8, (446)

Worcester, 253.9, (257), 95.8, (97)

Hackney and City of London, 253.1, (736), 173.3, (504)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 252.5, (328), 99.3, (129)

Lincoln, 250.8, (249), 115.8, (115)

Southampton, 249.9, (631), 122.4, (309)

Stratford-on-Avon, 249.8, (325), 123.0, (160)

Harlow, 249.2, (217), 95.3, (83)

Rugby, 248.8, (271), 136.8, (149)

Milton Keynes, 247.9, (668), 95.7, (258)

Bath and North East Somerset, 245.8, (475), 139.7, (270)

Cheshire East, 245.2, (942), 160.1, (615)

Central Bedfordshire, 243.9, (704), 101.2, (292)

Lewisham, 243.6, (745), 132.1, (404)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 236.3, (934), 148.0, (585)

Hambleton, 234.7, (215), 102.6, (94)

Camden, 234.4, (633), 161.5, (436)

Epping Forest, 232.4, (306), 83.5, (110)

Aylesbury Vale, 231.6, (462), 96.3, (192)

Bromsgrove, 231.3, (231), 135.2, (135)

Wycombe, 229.6, (401), 132.3, (231)

Torbay, 226.8, (309), 92.5, (126)

Chiltern, 222.0, (213), 105.3, (101)

Eden, 221.6, (118), 135.2, (72)

East Hertfordshire, 221.0, (331), 160.3, (240)

Stafford, 220.7, (303), 114.4, (157)

Adur, 219.3, (141), 107.3, (69)

Westminster, 219.3, (573), 151.9, (397)

Rotherham, 218.2, (579), 104.7, (278)

Haringey, 217.8, (585), 136.6, (367)

Mid Sussex, 217.2, (328), 119.9, (181)

Chelmsford, 216.4, (386), 80.2, (143)

Stroud, 215.9, (259), 85.9, (103)

Uttlesford, 215.8, (197), 112.8, (103)

Oadby and Wigston, 215.7, (123), 171.9, (98)

South Oxfordshire, 215.4, (306), 116.2, (165)

Eastleigh, 214.8, (287), 89.8, (120)

Wellingborough, 214.5, (171), 53.9, (43)

Colchester, 214.2, (417), 138.2, (269)

Wolverhampton, 212.6, (560), 111.6, (294)

Daventry, 210.6, (181), 72.1, (62)

Luton, 210.3, (448), 141.3, (301)

Ealing, 209.8, (717), 138.4, (473)

Sutton, 207.4, (428), 112.9, (233)

Crawley, 207.3, (233), 129.0, (145)

Boston, 206.6, (145), 131.1, (92)

Rutland, 205.4, (82), 115.2, (46)

Derby, 205.2, (528), 134.1, (345)

Scarborough, 203.2, (221), 138.8, (151)

Greenwich, 202.8, (584), 114.3, (329)

Newark and Sherwood, 202.6, (248), 71.9, (88)

South Bucks, 201.3, (141), 91.4, (64)

Chesterfield, 201.1, (211), 117.3, (123)

Waltham Forest, 201.1, (557), 147.7, (409)

Blaby, 200.9, (204), 145.8, (148)

Tunbridge Wells, 200.5, (238), 82.5, (98)

Leicester, 199.6, (707), 138.6, (491)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 199.0, (679), 96.7, (330)

Richmond upon Thames, 198.0, (392), 152.0, (301)

Portsmouth, 196.4, (422), 147.0, (316)

Maidstone, 196.1, (337), 121.6, (209)

Elmbridge, 195.9, (268), 108.2, (148)

South Northamptonshire, 195.8, (185), 73.0, (69)

Bedford, 195.6, (339), 109.1, (189)

Dudley, 195.3, (628), 107.6, (346)

South Derbyshire, 194.9, (209), 120.3, (129)

Watford, 193.6, (187), 75.6, (73)

Cherwell, 192.0, (289), 105.0, (158)

Three Rivers, 191.8, (179), 99.7, (93)

Lewes, 191.7, (198), 78.4, (81)

North Hertfordshire, 190.9, (255), 157.2, (210)

Basingstoke and Deane, 190.8, (337), 81.5, (144)

Redbridge, 190.0, (580), 107.8, (329)

Derbyshire Dales, 189.4, (137), 65.0, (47)

Gravesham, 188.9, (202), 91.6, (98)

Barnet, 188.7, (747), 118.7, (470)

Walsall, 187.4, (535), 86.5, (247)

North Lincolnshire, 186.3, (321), 66.7, (115)

Plymouth, 186.2, (488), 88.1, (231)

Horsham, 185.7, (267), 84.1, (121)

Ashfield, 184.5, (236), 103.2, (132)

Hillingdon, 184.4, (566), 113.1, (347)

Merton, 184.0, (380), 120.1, (248)

Bassetlaw, 183.9, (216), 101.3, (119)

Reigate and Banstead, 183.5, (273), 93.4, (139)

Croydon, 182.8, (707), 95.9, (371)

Rochford, 180.8, (158), 58.4, (51)

Spelthorne, 180.3, (180), 80.1, (80)

Copeland, 178.9, (122), 114.4, (78)

Braintree, 177.6, (271), 65.5, (100)

East Lindsey, 176.4, (250), 74.1, (105)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 175.9, (1006), 161.8, (925)

Wyre Forest, 174.7, (177), 55.3, (56)

South Hams, 173.6, (151), 59.8, (52)

West Lindsey, 173.5, (166), 70.0, (67)

Welwyn Hatfield, 173.1, (213), 130.0, (160)

Harborough, 172.7, (162), 145.0, (136)

Arun, 171.7, (276), 70.3, (113)

Bexley, 171.6, (426), 88.6, (220)

North East Derbyshire, 171.5, (174), 120.2, (122)

Amber Valley, 170.9, (219), 93.6, (120)

Hertsmere, 170.6, (179), 108.7, (114)

Redditch, 170.1, (145), 57.5, (49)

Sevenoaks, 169.8, (205), 82.0, (99)

Test Valley, 168.8, (213), 101.5, (128)

Ryedale, 167.9, (93), 83.1, (46)

Guildford, 167.1, (249), 90.6, (135)

Newham, 167.1, (590), 108.5, (383)

Broxbourne, 166.5, (162), 98.7, (96)

Stevenage, 166.2, (146), 96.8, (85)

Brent, 165.3, (545), 101.6, (335)

Melton, 164.0, (84), 125.0, (64)

Bracknell Forest, 164.0, (201), 111.8, (137)

Basildon, 164.0, (307), 73.7, (138)

Wiltshire, 163.4, (817), 92.8, (464)

Hull, 163.2, (424), 67.8, (176)

Winchester, 162.6, (203), 98.5, (123)

Vale of White Horse, 162.5, (221), 64.0, (87)

Shropshire, 161.5, (522), 104.9, (339)

Rushmoor, 159.6, (151), 94.1, (89)

Teignbridge, 159.5, (214), 62.6, (84)

Southend-on-Sea, 158.9, (291), 72.1, (132)

West Oxfordshire, 158.2, (175), 60.6, (67)

Cotswold, 158.0, (142), 111.3, (100)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 157.3, (178), 78.7, (89)

Allerdale, 156.5, (153), 98.2, (96)

South Cambridgeshire, 155.9, (248), 101.2, (161)

Chichester, 155.2, (188), 90.8, (110)

Havering, 154.9, (402), 87.5, (227)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 154.5, (234), 105.7, (160)

Cannock Chase, 153.8, (155), 78.4, (79)

Hart, 151.4, (147), 77.3, (75)

Hounslow, 151.4, (411), 105.0, (285)

Malvern Hills, 151.2, (119), 104.2, (82)

Tonbridge and Malling, 150.6, (199), 107.5, (142)

Harrow, 150.5, (378), 100.7, (253)

Mole Valley, 150.2, (131), 177.7, (155)

Kingston upon Thames, 149.9, (266), 113.2, (201)

Tandridge, 149.8, (132), 65.8, (58)

Waverley, 148.0, (187), 98.9, (125)

Runnymede, 147.6, (132), 98.4, (88)

Mansfield, 147.3, (161), 75.9, (83)

Swindon, 146.7, (326), 62.1, (138)

Surrey Heath, 146.7, (131), 63.8, (57)

Bolsover, 146.5, (118), 108.0, (87)

Peterborough, 146.3, (296), 67.7, (137)

Bromley, 145.0, (482), 68.3, (227)

Dartford, 144.8, (163), 84.4, (95)

Rother, 144.7, (139), 50.0, (48)

South Staffordshire, 140.5, (158), 87.2, (98)

Barking and Dagenham, 136.7, (291), 86.9, (185)

Slough, 135.1, (202), 92.3, (138)

Havant, 134.7, (170), 76.8, (97)

Woking, 132.9, (134), 74.4, (75)

Huntingdonshire, 129.8, (231), 51.1, (91)

North Kesteven, 129.2, (151), 77.8, (91)

New Forest, 128.3, (231), 67.2, (121)

Maldon, 127.8, (83), 57.0, (37)

Worthing, 126.6, (140), 76.9, (85)

East Hampshire, 125.9, (154), 66.2, (81)

Castle Point, 123.9, (112), 40.9, (37)

Fareham, 123.9, (144), 80.9, (94)

East Devon, 123.7, (181), 87.5, (128)

Tendring, 122.8, (180), 37.5, (55)

Mid Devon, 121.5, (100), 108.1, (89)

Swale, 120.6, (181), 30.6, (46)

Wokingham, 119.8, (205), 115.7, (198)

Wychavon, 115.9, (150), 67.2, (87)

Thurrock, 114.7, (200), 47.0, (82)

West Berkshire, 114.2, (181), 69.4, (110)

Wealden, 113.9, (184), 65.6, (106)

Enfield, 113.8, (380), 77.3, (258)

Corby, 113.5, (82), 27.7, (20)

South Kesteven, 112.3, (160), 52.7, (75)

East Northamptonshire, 111.1, (105), 84.6, (80)

Forest of Dean, 110.6, (96), 58.8, (51)

Medway, 109.9, (306), 65.0, (181)

Ashford, 105.4, (137), 47.7, (62)

Norwich, 105.3, (148), 62.6, (88)

Sedgemoor, 98.2, (121), 91.7, (113)

Northampton, 97.5, (219), 52.5, (118)

Herefordshire, 97.0, (187), 44.1, (85)

Dorset, 96.2, (364), 69.2, (262)

North Devon, 95.7, (93), 51.5, (50)

Babergh, 93.4, (86), 54.3, (50)

Mendip, 92.6, (107), 48.4, (56)

Folkestone and Hythe, 92.0, (104), 40.7, (46)

Dover, 90.6, (107), 51.6, (61)

Gosport, 86.0, (73), 62.5, (53)

West Devon, 86.0, (48), 30.5, (17)

Somerset West and Taunton, 83.8, (130), 82.5, (128)

South Somerset, 83.2, (140), 46.9, (79)

West Suffolk, 82.7, (148), 38.0, (68)

Great Yarmouth, 78.5, (78), 19.1, (19)

East Cambridgeshire, 75.7, (68), 43.4, (39)

Fenland, 73.6, (75), 36.3, (37)

Eastbourne, 73.3, (76), 38.6, (40)

Kettering, 70.7, (72), 30.5, (31)

South Norfolk, 67.4, (95), 34.8, (49)

Torridge, 65.9, (45), 120.1, (82)

Broadland, 65.8, (86), 26.0, (34)

Ipswich, 62.8, (86), 25.6, (35)

South Holland, 55.8, (53), 58.9, (56)

Thanet, 54.3, (77), 36.6, (52)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 50.9, (77), 22.5, (34)

Mid Suffolk, 50.1, (52), 43.3, (45)

Breckland, 49.3, (69), 24.3, (34)

Isle of Wight, 43.0, (61), 19.0, (27)

East Suffolk, 42.5, (106), 20.8, (52)

North Norfolk, 39.1, (41), 16.2, (17)