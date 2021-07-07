PM urges England to ‘bring it home’ after they reach Euro 2020 final

The Prime Minister hailed a “fantastic performance” from England as he urged the Three Lions to “bring it home” after they booked their place in the final of Euro 2020.

Harry Kane’s extra-time winner at Wembley secured a 2-1 victory over Denmark for Gareth Southgate’s team, sending England into their first major final since 1966.

Boris Johnson, who was at Wembley with wife Carrie to watch the game, tweeted: “Tonight @England played their hearts out.

“What a fantastic performance from Gareth Southgate’s squad.

“Now to the final. Let’s bring it home”.

The Duke of Cambridge was, like Mr Johnson, present at Wembley to watch England’s historic victory.

A tweet from his official account with the Duchess of Cambridge read: “What a game, what a result! A huge team effort @England.

“The whole country will be behind you on Sunday #ItsComingHome”

England skipper Kane followed in to score the winner after Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel saved his penalty in the first period of extra time.

It completed a comeback for England, who equalised via an own goal six minutes before half-time following Mikkel Damsgaard’s free-kick for the Danes on the half-hour mark.

After the final whistle, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted a picture of himself celebrating, simply captioned: “#ItsComingHome”

And Sarah, Duchess of York, tweeted: “Gareth Southgate and @England, we herald you.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: “This is a moment London will never forget. I can’t remember the last time I saw our city so alive.

“An @England final in London’s @wembleystadium—does it get much better?”

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, tweeted: “Brilliant performance from England! Atmosphere at Wembley absolutely electric.

“What a night! One more game to go. Come on.”

Meanwhile, Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick for England in the 1966 World Cup final, tweeted: “Wow! We’re in the final.

“Brilliant game. Well done England. Fantastic. #footballscominghome #Euros2021 #ComeOnEngland”