What the papers say – July 9

The nation’s papers lead with imminent changes to England’s travel quarantine rules.

The Guardian and i report on plans to ease quarantine requirements for travellers returning from amber list countries from July 19, with fully-vaccinated passengers no longer required to self-isolate on their return to England.

Guardian front page, Friday 9 July 2021: Easing of quarantine rules opens summer travel to 100 countries

The Daily Mail says ministers have ordered a review of the NHS app after concerns were raised that it is ordering too many people to self-isolate.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s call for workers to return to their offices as soon as the Government’s work from home guidance lifts.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak tells workers to get back to the office'

According to The Independent, hospitals across the country are already struggling ahead of the expected easing of remaining coronavirus restrictions on July 19.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Hospitals in crisis even before lockdown lifts

The Times says plans being considered by Whitehall could see families sent annual payments to offset rising gas prices and help encourage a switch to green energy.

TIMES: Payouts for families to offset green energy bills

The Daily Express reports on reaction to Mr Sunak signalling that the triple lock on pensions could be broken amid concerns that state pensions may rise by 8% because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, The Sun leads with a petition for the Monday after Sunday’s Euro 2020 final to be made a bank holiday.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Thousands of Three Lions fans will get extra time to recover from Sunday night's final'

Anticipation over England’s forthcoming clash with Italy features on the front pages of the Daily Mirror, Metro and Daily Star.

And the Financial Times leads with the European Central Bank setting a new inflation target of 2%.