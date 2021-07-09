Spectators barred from public events in Tokyo

Spectators will be barred from public events in Tokyo as a consequence of the Japanese government’s decision to impose a city-wide State of Emergency for the duration of the Olympic Games.

The Tokyo Organising Committee has announced that fans will be asked to refrain from spectating on roadsides during the cycling and triathlon events in the city.

In addition, no spectators will be admitted into Musashinonomori Park, where the road cycling events are scheduled to start.

The move follows an earlier decision to order fans to refrain from spectating during the marathon and race walk events in Sapporo, which is also under State of Emergency regulations.

That move had been initially been criticised by World Athletics, which described the decision to restrict outdoor access as “a great shame”.

In announcing the renewed State of Emergency in Tokyo on Thursday, the Japanese government confirmed it would reverse an earlier decision to allow some spectators into Games venues, due to a recent rise in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile a swimmer from Lithuania has become the latest athlete to test positive after arriving in Japan, according to local media reports.

The unnamed swimmer is staying in Hiratsuka at the delegation’s pre-Games training camp, and officials are in the process of determining his close contacts.

Two members of the Ugandan team tested positive upon arrival in Tokyo towards the end of last month, forcing other members of their group to enter a week-long quarantine.