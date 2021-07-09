From veteran Giorgio Chiellini to maestro Marco Verratti – Italy’s key men

Italy stand between England and Euro 2020 glory as the two sides go head-to-head in Sunday’s final at Wembley.

Roberto Mancini’s side extended their unbeaten run to 33 matches in their penalty shootout win against Spain in the semi-finals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five players to watch out for in the Azzurri’s line-up.

Giorgio Chiellini

🗣️"I have always liked Harry Kane a lot. "I still remember one of his first matches with England, when we played against them in Turin [in 2015]. Even then he made a huge impression on me." – 🇮🇹 Giorgio Chiellini #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/YUWXidK4ge — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 9, 2021

Italy’s veteran captain and talisman. Chiellini is the embodiment of his nation’s spirit, a physical, imposing defender willing to go above and beyond for the cause. No player sings their national anthem quite like Chiellini and watch out for the 36-year-old Juventus centre-half’s gamesmanship as he bids to win his first major tournament with the Azzurri.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma saves Alvaro Morata’s penalty during Italy’s shootout win against Spain (Nick Potts/PA)

Paris St Germain are reported to have offered Donnarumma an annual salary of £10.3million across five years to sign him from AC Milan and that says it all about the 22-year-old goalkeeper, who appears set to complete his move after the tournament. Donnarumma, over 6ft 4in, was outstanding in Italy’s defeat of Belgium and saved Alvaro Morata’s penalty in the shoot-out win against Spain.

Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti will aim to orchestrate for Italy in midfield (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

The PSG midfielder has been a mainstay of Mancini’s side and in top form since recovering from a knee injury to make his first Euro 2020 appearance in Italy’s group victory over Wales. Not allowed to dominate in his usual manner against Spain, but England’s midfielders have their work cut out to prevent the 28-year-old from having a major influence on the outcome at Wembley.

Lorenzo Insigne

Napoli captain Insigne scored one of the goals of the tournament against Belgium, curling the ball home after running from halfway, and also scored with a top-class finish in Italy’s opening group win against Turkey. The diminutive forward is the practical joker in Mancini’s squad, but a serious talent that has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

Ciro Immobile

Ciro Immobile, left, has scored two goals at Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

Immobile was widely ridiculed for feigning injury during Italy’s impressive win against Belgium, but has all the tools needed to have the last laugh if England’s backline take their eyes off the Lazio striker, who matched Gonzalo Higuain’s record of 36 goals in an Italian top-flight season in 2019/20. Has not found the net since his two goals in the group stages and missed out against Wales, but has started in Italy’s last three matches and is likely to spearhead their attack.