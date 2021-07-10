Publisher denies memoir from Britney Spears’s sister will use singer’s lyrics

The publisher of Jamie Lynn Spears’s memoirs has denied the title will be inspired by one of sister Britney’s best-known lyrics.

An online listing for the book stated it would be called I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out and promised to tell the “unfiltered story” of actress and singer Jamie Lynn, 30.

The words “I must confess” feature prominently in big sister Britney’s 1998 debut single …Baby One More Time.

Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, released a statement and said “premature information” about the “still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites”.

It said: “We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family.”

Worthy Publishing added: “We look forward to sharing accurate and complete details about the project at the appropriate time and to celebrating the release of her memoir with Jamie Lynn and her fans next year.”

The Spears family has been split by the controversy surrounding 39-year-old Britney’s conservatorship.

Britney Spears has asked a judge to terminate her conservatorship (PA)

Last month the chart-topping singer broke her silence and asked a court to terminate the complex legal agreement, which grants her estranged father powers over her career.

In court filings this week, Britney and Jamie Lynn’s mother, Lynne Spears, asked a judge to allow her daughter to choose her own lawyer – a move that could ultimately lead to the conservatorship’s termination.

After the June 23 hearing, Jamie Lynn shared a video on social media, telling her Instagram followers she had not spoken sooner because she was waiting for Britney to do so.

The star of Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 said she had “only loved, adored and supported” her older sister but had done so privately, not publicly.

She said: “I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way.”