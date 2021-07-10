From Scottish stalemate to delirium against Denmark – how England reached final

England will face Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the journey of Gareth Southgate’s squad through the tournament.

Group D

England 1 Croatia 0 (June 13)

Raheem Sterling tucked away the crucial goal against Croatia (Martin Rickett/PA)

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal as England, playing the first of three group games at Wembley, made a winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia, who had beaten them in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals. The Manchester City forward latched onto a pass from the impressive Kalvin Phillips to break the deadlock after 57 minutes. Phil Foden had earlier hit a post in a what was a solid start from Southgate’s men, who were never stretched by lacklustre Croatia.

England 0 Scotland 0 (June 18)

FULL TIME | England 0-0 Scotland. It's honours even at Wembley, as we pick up our first point of Group D.#EURO2020 | #SCO pic.twitter.com/UX04oPMIQg — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 18, 2021

Scotland, looking for a response after losing their opening match against the Czech Republic at Hampden, took most of the credit from a tame stalemate which failed to live up to the pre-match hype at a rain-soaked Wembley. John Stones sent an early header against the frame of the goal, but it was Scotland who went on to create the better chances. Jordan Pickford denied Stephen O’Donnell with a fine save and Reece James also made a goal-line clearance.

England were booed off at full-time, but results elsewhere in the tournament meant they had done enough to book their place in the last 16 with one group match left to play.

England 1 Czech Republic 0 (June 22)

Jack Grealish set up Sterling’s winner against the Czech Republic (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s preparations were hampered after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell had to self-isolate and miss the game. The pair were identified as close contacts of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who had tested positive for Covid-19, after chatting to their Chelsea team-mate in the tunnel following the match. The Three Lions, however, overcame the disruption to secure top spot in Group D with Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka making the most of being handed starts.

Sterling again grabbed what proved to be the winner, the City forward heading in a cross from Grealish in the 12th minute.

Last 16

England 2 Germany 0 (June 29)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England have beaten Germany for the first time in a knockout round of a major tournament since 1966 🎉#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/G8HBoO9gHJ — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 29, 2021

Captain Harry Kane opened his account as England won a knockout game at a European Championship for the first time – and defeated Germany at a major tournament for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final. Sterling was again on target, breaking the deadlock in the 75th minute, before England survived a scare as Thomas Muller missed a glorious chance to equalise when he raced through on goal only to stab wide. With four minutes left, Kane headed home Grealish’s cross to settle the nerves – and unleash bedlam among the majority of the 41,973 inside Wembley.

Quarter-final

Ukraine 0 England 4 (July 3)

Rome ➡️ Home It's time for the #ThreeLions to head back to base – but first, a quick word with @JHenderson (and @Sanchooo10) 😅 pic.twitter.com/IIi6o7H1oX — England (@England) July 3, 2021

England reached the semi-finals of the European Championship for the first time in 25 years as Kane struck twice in a comfortable victory over Ukraine in Rome. Tottenham forward Kane gave England a flying start at the Stadio Olimpico with an early goal from close range, before Harry Maguire powered home a header at the start of the second half. Kane then swiftly nodded in his second, with a fourth goal from substitute Jordan Henderson, who broke his England goalscoring duck, capping a fine team performance.

Semi-final

England 2 Denmark 1, after extra-time (July 7)

Harry Kane’s goal in extra-time sparked pandemonium in the ground – and across the nation (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kane propelled England to just their second major tournament final as Southgate’s men secured a nerve-shredding extra-time win against Denmark back at Wembley. Mikkel Damsgaard had silenced the raucous home support with a stunning 25-yard free-kick to put the Danes ahead after half-an-hour. England were level when Simon Kjaer bundled the ball into his own net under pressure from Sterling. Neither side could go on to find a winner, with Kane eventually slotting in the rebound after his penalty had been saved by Kasper Schmeichel during the first period of extra-time. The final whistle sparked pandemonium in the ground – and across the nation – as dreams of football coming home edged closer.