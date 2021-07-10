Silverstone boss raises possibility of second F1 race taking place in Britain

Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle has raised the possibility of a second Formula One race taking place on British soil later this year.

A record-breaking crowd of more than 140,000 spectators will watch next Sunday’s British Grand Prix after the government provided the green light for circuit organisers to sell out for the entire July 16-18 weekend.

In an interview with the PA news agency, managing director Pringle confirmed the event is set to be at capacity for all three days, paving the way for the largest UK crowd of the Covid-19 era.