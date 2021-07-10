Dean Burmester dedicates stunning third round to European Tour’s Clare Lipscombe

Dean Burmester paid tribute to European Tour official Clare Lipscombe after producing an extraordinary burst of scoring in the abrdn Scottish Open.

Players, caddies and Tour staff at the Renaissance Club wore black ribbons on Saturday in memory of tournament recorder Lipscombe, who died on Friday at the age of 43 following a short illness.

“We’ll miss her dearly, she was such a lovely lady,” Burmester said after a run of four consecutive twos on the back nine, including two eagles.

Yesterday the European Tour lost a friend and colleague. Remembering Clare Lipscombe. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5OQwe978Ms — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 10, 2021

“I just said to Linda (one of Lipscombe’s colleagues) that she was out there on the back nine and giving me all those twos.”

Burmester was two over par for the day before making a birdie on the 12th, holing out from 177 yards for an eagle on the 13th, making another birdie on the 14th and then amazingly holing out from 210 yards on the 15th.

“I think I lipped out for a hole-in-one on 12,” the South African said after his 66. “I hit it to a foot, tapped that in and then had a perfect seven-iron yardage on the next, pitched it, caught the slope and it rolled in the middle of the hole.

“On the par-three I nearly slam-dunked it with a gap wedge. It went about six feet past and I made that one. Then on the next I drove in the left rough and had 220 left. I hit seven iron again and it ran straight in the hole.

A lovely and moving tribute on the 1st tee today to honour the memory of Clare Lipscombe. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/z4RpbCl2Ne — Laurie Canter (@LaurieCanter) July 10, 2021

“It was crazy stuff. I don’t know if that’s ever been done before. I’ve certainly not witnessed it. I’ve made 12 threes in a row. I don’t think I’ve ever made four twos in a round, let alone in a row. That’s just crazy.

“I lay on the ground (after the second eagle). I was in disbelief. My playing partners (Adrian Meronk and Sam Burns) were just as shocked as me, if not more. When it hit the flag and went in they all came running.”