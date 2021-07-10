Wimbledon day 13: Ashleigh Barty crowned Wimbledon champion for first time

Ashleigh Barty was crowned Wimbledon champion after a three-set victory over Karolina Pliskova.

The world number one overcame her own nerves and the slow-burning Pliskova to win 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-3 on Centre Court.

Barty’s victory saw her emulate friend and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley 50 years on from her first Wimbledon title while wearing an outfit inspired by that moment.

It also ended Australia’s four-decade wait for a women’s champion.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at events on day 13 at Wimbledon.

Tweet of the day

So happy for you @ashbarty, your dream comes true and what a fight. Congratulations on your Wimbledon victory, I hope you and your team celebrate well along with your many fans around the world and back in Australia. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 10, 2021

Picture of the day

Say cheese, Ash (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Point of the day

Stat of the day

The women's final was the first to be played between two first-time finalists since 1977, the year Britain's Virginia Wade won the title

Quote of the day

On the board

Celebrity corner

Tom Cruise watched from the royal box (AELTC/Ben Solomon/PA)

There was UK royalty and Hollywood royalty in attendance as Tom Cruise sat a few seats behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Brit watch

Alfie Hewett, left, and Gordon Reid (Steven Paston/PA)

There was British success for Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, who won the men’s wheelchair doubles final 7-5 6-2 against Tom Egberink of Holland and Belgium’s Joachim Gerard, while Neal Skupski and American partner Desirae Krawczyk reached the final in the mixed doubles, where they will face Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury.

Day 14 order of play

Centre Court 2pm

Novak Djokovic v Matteo Berrettini.