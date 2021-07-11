Kate joined by her father at Wimbledon to watch men’s final

The Duchess of Cambridge has been joined by her father for the final day of this year’s Wimbledon championship.

Kate sat with Michael Middleton ahead of the clash between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.

Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise returned to SW19 for the men’s final, having watched the women’s match a day earlier.

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her father Michael Middleton (Jonathan Nackstrand/Aeltc pool/PA)

Other faces which have become well-known during the course of the past year due to the pandemic also took their seats in the royal box.

The Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and NHS England’s national medical director Professor Stephen Powis were present, while also attending was MP and Cop26 President Alok Sharma.

Sir Patrick Vallance and Cop26 President Alok Sharma at the men’s singles final (John Walton/PA)

On Saturday, for the women’s final, Kate had attended with her husband the Duke of Cambridge.

William will be at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night for England’s historic clash with Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Tom Cruise returned to the Wimbledon stands for the men’ singles final (John Walton/PA)

It is a big weekend of sport for the couple, with keen tennis fan Kate patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, while William is president of the Football Association.

England football captain Harry Kane revealed this weekend that Cruise called the team to wish them well in their historic match, although he said he did not know if the Top Gun actor would be at Wembley.