In Pictures: Frenzied fans ready for football final

Across England, football fans have been savouring the run-up to a game that could see the country crowned champions of Europe.

Houses have been bedecked with flags amid a surge in demand for England-themed paraphernalia, the Shard in London was lit up in the team colours, and the anthemic Three Lions song was projected on to the White Cliffs of Dover.

The final – which is expected to attract a record television audience – is due to kick off at 8pm and will finish by 10pm if it ends in normal time, but could end closer to 11pm if there is extra time or a penalty shootout.

Victory would mark the men’s football team’s first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup success, which also took place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Skipper Harry Kane said the players hope to do the nation proud when they take to the pitch: “We know how much it means to the English fans all over the country so we’re proud to be representing them and hopefully we can do them proud again.”

Despite the English home advantage, Italian fans will be attending Wembley too and hoping their team will continue their 32-match unbeaten run.

