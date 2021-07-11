Wimbledon day 14: Novak Djokovic claims sixth SW19 title

Novak Djokovic wrote his latest piece of tennis history at Wimbledon.

The world number one beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in four sets to claim his sixth SW19 crown.

The victory also moved him level with great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 grand slam titles.

Here, the PA news agency wraps up day 14 at Wimbledon.

Picture of the day

The trophy lift (Steven Paston/PA)

Winning moment

Tweet of the day

Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021

Quote of the day

There’s always next year

"I couldn't ask for more…well maybe a little bit more 😅" We haven't seen the last of @MattBerrettini on the Centre stage…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QnKGfVwIe3 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021

Celebrity corner

For the second day running, Tom Cruise was at Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Brit watch

A win for Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk (John Walton/PA)

There was success for Great Britain in the mixed doubles final, although it came at the expense of two other Brits. Neal Skupski and his American partner Desirae Krawczyk beat Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart 6-2 7-6 (1). It was a slam double for Krawczyk, who won the French Open two months ago – with Salisbury as her partner.

The kids are all right

A future men's champion? Samir Banerjee might well be a name you become more familiar with in the future#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/byAEBwBrSp — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021

Samir Banerjee added his name to a list including the likes of Stefan Edberg, Pat Cash and Andy Roddick by winning the Wimbledon boys’ singles title. The 17-year-old from New Jersey beat fellow American Victor Lilov 7-5 6-3 in an hour and 21 minutes on Court One. The girls’ title went to Ane Mintegi Del Olmo, who came from a set down to defeat Nastasja Mariana Schunk.

The morning after

Ladies champion Ashleigh Barty on the customary photo-shoot with the Venus Rosewater Dish (Ben Queenborough/AELTC Pool)

Nice touch