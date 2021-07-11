Monday, July 12th 2021 Show Links
England’s hope of Euros glory crushed by Italy in penalty shootout

By Press Association
July 11 2021, 11.06pm Updated: July 11 2021, 11.08pm
England lost to Italy on penalties (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s dreams of an historic Euros victory in front of an exuberant home crowd have been dashed in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Italy ended the Three Lions’ bid for glory with a 3-2 victory on penalties at Wembley in the nation’s capital, which had earlier seen ticketless fans breach security to get into the stadium.

Fans watching Italy v England
England fans at the fan zone in Trafford Park, Manchester are dejected after England lose (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s early lead, putting them 1-0 up just two minutes into the first half, was not enough to clinch victory, leaving fans devastated.

A win would have been the men’s football team’s first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup success, which also took place at Wembley.

