Gianluigi Donnarumma shines as shoot-out hero – key moments from Euro 2020 final

Italy won Euro 2020 after beating England 3-2 on penalties at Wembley.

The Three Lions took an early lead through Luke Shaw but Italy’s domination told and they levelled through Leonardo Bonucci in the second half.

The Italians emerged triumphant in the shootout as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two spot-kicks and Marcus Rashford missed the target.

Here, the PA news agency charts the key moments of the match.

1 minute 57 seconds: England enjoyed the dream start as Luke Shaw scored the fastest ever goal in the European Championship final. Harry Kane spread the play out to Kieran Trippier and the wing-back, recalled to the team, sent in a perfect cross for the Manchester United man to fire home at the far post.

Fastest goal ever in a EURO final (1 minute, 57 seconds) ✅ ⚽️ Luke Shaw#EURO2020 | #ENG pic.twitter.com/FSEqkNwBk7 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 11, 2021

7 minutes: Wembley was rocking but England had a nervy moment as Lorenzo Insigne curled a 25-yard free-kick over Jordan Pickford’s crossbar after Shaw had fouled Federico Chiesa.

34 minutes: After a good spell of Italian pressure they fashioned their best chance. The dangerous Chiesa wriggled free down the left and advanced on goal, but his 20-yard shot drifted wide of the post.

45 + 1 minutes: England’s goal came under threat in first-half stoppage time as Italy fired two shots on goal in quick succession. First Ciro Immobile had an effort well blocked by John Stones and then Marco Verratti’s shot was easy for Pickford to save.

48 minutes: England had a shout for a penalty three minutes after the restart as Raheem Sterling went down after trying to go past Bonucci but referee Bjorn Kuipers waved away protests.

50 minutes: Two minutes later Italy had a great chance at the other end as they won a free-kick in an inviting position, 20 yards out in a central position, but Insigne was well wide with his effort and England breathed again.

62 minutes: Italy continued to dominate the ball and fashioned half-chances, but their big moment came just after the hour. Chiesa danced into the box and sent a low shot towards the bottom corner, but Pickford produced a fine stop.

67 minutes: The Azzuri’s deserved leveller came midway through the second half. Verratti’s header from a corner was tipped on to the post by Pickford, but Bonucci tapped in the rebound from close range.

73 minutes: Italy missed a golden chance to turn the match around as Domenico Berardi was set free by Bonucci’s pinpoint pass over the top but his first-time effort on the run went flying wide.

90 + 6 minutes: Wembley was a tense, nervy place as Italy were camped in England’s half for the majority of the six minutes. However they could not fashion any chances and it went to extra time.

112 minutes: With penalties looming Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was lucky to escape with just a yellow card after a challenge on Jack Grealish, where his stud’s went into the Aston Villa man’s thigh.

Jorginho was lucky to stay on the pitch after his studs-up challenge on Jack Grealish (Mike Egerton/PA)

Penalties

Berardi took the first kick for Italy and sent Pickford the wrong way with his left-footed effort to put them 1-0 up.

Harry Kane levelled for England with a fierce effort to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s right.

Pickford put England into the ascendency with a low save from Andrea Belotti’s second kick for Italy.

Harry Maguire put the Three Lions 2-1 up with a perfect kick that rippled the roof of the net.

Bonucci made it 2-2 as he found the back of the net, just beating Pickford after a stuttered run up.

Saka's penalty is saved by Donnarumma and Italy are champions! 🇮🇹: ✅❌✅✅❌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿:✅✅❌❌❌#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 11, 2021

Rashford, with virtually his first kick of the match, hit the outside of the post after a stuttered run-up to leave it 2-2 after three kicks each.

Federico Bernardeschi put Italy 3-2 up as he went down the middle.

Italy were on the brink when Sancho, another player brought on for the shoot-out, saw his effort saved by Donnarumma.

Jorginho had the chance to win it for Italy but Pickford got down to turn his spot-kick on to the post.

Saka had to score with his next kick to keep England alive, but it was saved again by Donnarumma.