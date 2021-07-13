What the papers say – July 13

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to press ahead with lockdown lifting in England on July 19 and reaction to the Euro 2020 final are splashed across the front pages.

The Guardian and The Independent report medical experts have warned the final unlocking risks causing 200 Covid-19 deaths each day, while the Daily Express says there is a “green light for freedom day, but go easy!”

Guardian front page, 13 July 2021: PM lifts restrictions despite fears of ‘exit wave’ and 200 deaths a day pic.twitter.com/Mfnr1MLNJB — The Guardian (@guardian) July 12, 2021

The i reports the decision to remove all pandemic measures on July 19 means the Government has imposed de facto shielding on the clinically vulnerable, with the paper saying 3.8 million people have been told to “avoid people who haven’t had both jabs”.

Expert modelling shows the UK’s “bid for normality” could result in 4,800 daily coronavirus hospital admissions, according to The Times.

THE TIMES: Thousands in hospital each day if UK is hasty #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PlyFFhxlAk — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 12, 2021

The Daily Telegraph reports Covid-19 passports are to be introduced in England for the first time, with the Financial Times describing the move as Mr Johnson shifting the responsibility for imposing restrictions on to businesses.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson urges use of vaccine passports'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/HuIJSZ3rLh — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 12, 2021

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Tuesday 13 July pic.twitter.com/5UpyHMzLwt — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 12, 2021

The Daily Mail says the PM has warned restrictions could return in September if new freedoms are abused.

Meanwhile, Metro reports England footballer Tyrone Mings has hit out at Priti Patel in her condemnation of the racist abuse faced by his teammates, after she previously called players taking the knee “gesture politics”.

Racism and violence following the Euro 2020 final have damaged England’s chances of hosting the World Cup as “the ugly face of football returns”, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tomorrow's front page: The ugly face of football returns#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/66bZfVMsJf — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 12, 2021

“We’ve got your back” declares The Sun as it reports the nation has united behind the England players – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – who were racially abused following the final.

Tomorrow's front page: The nation last night united behind three England stars who suffered racist abuse over their Euros penalties misses. pic.twitter.com/NnikqPIEAw — The Sun (@TheSun) July 12, 2021

And the Daily Star welcomes predicted warmer weather from Friday “after what feels like 55 years of no sunshine”.