Met Commissioner to be made Dame Commander for public service

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick will be made a Dame Commander by the Prince of Wales in recognition of her public service.

Dame Cressida has been a police officer for 38 years, starting her career in the capital as a constable before holding a variety of posts on her way to becoming the first female head of the Met Police.

Her leadership of the force and its integrity have come under increasing scrutiny in recent months following a series of damaging events.

On Friday, Met Police Pc Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard after previously admitting her kidnap and rape.

The Met was previously criticised over policing of a vigil for Miss Everard at Clapham Common, near where she disappeared, which was mired in controversy after officers arrested a number of protesters.

A recent report into the unsolved 1987 murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan also accused the Met Police of “institutional corruption” after concluding it had concealed or denied failings in the case to protect its reputation.

Also being recognised during the investiture ceremony at St James’s Palace in London is NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens, who is being knighted for services to health and to the NHS in England.

In a speech during a recent St Paul’s Cathedral service to mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS, Sir Simon described the health service as an example of “building back better” and “an inspiring example for our generation of how out of adversity can come strength”.

Food writer and cook Nigel Slater will be awarded an OBE for services to cookery and literature.

The chef has featured in a number of television series and his autobiography called Toast has won numerous awards and been made into a BBC film.