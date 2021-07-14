Police name woman stabbed to death at holiday site

Police have released the name of a woman who was stabbed to death in a popular tourist area in Co Londonderry.

Kathleen “Katie” Brankin, 37, from the Newtownabbey area, died in the incident near Limavady on Monday.

Detectives are continuing to question a 53-year-old man on suspicion of her murder.

Both Ms Brankin and the suspect were on holiday at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road at the time.

Forensic officers at the scene (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police have also renewed their appeal for anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact the investigation team.

Local representatives said the rural community had been left stunned by the death.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said: “I have spoken with local residents who have voiced their sympathies with the family, and it is really devastating because this is such a beautiful, welcoming area.

“We welcome thousands of visitors every year and something like this happening is unheard of. My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.”