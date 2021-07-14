Khan has ‘full confidence’ in police despite Euro 2020 disorder

The Mayor of London has insisted the Metropolitan Police have his full support despite the chaotic scenes in Wembley and across the capital at the Euro 2020 final.

Sadiq Khan said “we have to look at where the failure lies” over the Wembley Stadium security breach that saw hundreds of ticketless fans storm the venue.

Amid speculation that under-pressure Met chief Dame Cressida Dick is considering seeking an extension to her term in Scotland Yard, Mr Khan said: “She has not told me what her intentions are.”

The mayor said that although the police have his full confidence, he often has “difficult” conversations with senior officers.

England fans clash with police in London’s Piccadilly Circus after Italy beat England on penalties to win the Euro 2020 final (Victoria Jones/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “It was not right what happened on Sunday – not just at Wembley, but across our city with the hooligans, from outside London, breaking the law in Leicester Square, Liverpool Street, Trafalgar Square, Wembley, and so forth.

“The FA are reviewing their arrangements at Wembley, the Met Police Service will take part in that review.

“The Met Police Service, as we speak, are sifting through the CCTV and body-worn videos. Already, 86 arrests have been made.

“I’d remind people that 19 police officers were injured. It’s really important that those responsible for criminal behaviour are arrested, charged and prosecuted.

“What’s also really important, that I say loudly and clearly: the police have my full confidence and full support.

“One of my jobs as the mayor is to provide scrutiny of the police service to help provide the checks and balances in a vibrant democracy.

“The police should be properly policed and often that there are difficult conversations between me as mayor and the senior team at the Met Police Service, but they have got my full support.”

Sadiq Khan said he does not know whether Dame Cressida Dick will seek an extension to her contract (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Questions have been raised about security at Wembley itself as well as the wider policing of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Mr Khan told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is a failure, we have to look at where the failure lies.”

Despite the criticism around the Euro 2020 policing operation, The Times reported that Dame Cressida is expected to make an informal approach next month for an extension to her contract as Commissioner, which expires in April.

The newspaper said the Commissioner has indicated to a small number of political and policing figures that she hopes to remain in office.

Mr Khan told PA: “She has not told me what her intentions are when it comes to the end of her contract next April.

“As and when it comes to crossing that bridge, we will have that conversation.”