Met chief ‘very proud’ of officers after Euro 2020 final violence

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has backed her officers after they were criticised following violent scenes during England’s Euro 2020 final.

Dame Cressida said she was “very proud” of her officers and the command team, as she was made a Dame Commander by the Prince of Wales.

The Met have been accused of failing to install a ring of steel around Wembley and prevent a violent element from gaining access to the stadium.

The Met chief was made a Dame Commander by the Prince of Wales during the investiture ceremony at St James’s Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has insisted the force has his full support despite the chaotic scenes in Wembley and across the capital during Sunday night’s final against Italy.

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said on Monday that a full review will take place into what had happened and he accused “drunken yobs” of trying to force their way into the stadium without tickets.

During the investiture ceremony at St James’s Palace on Wednesday, Dame Cressida, who was honoured for serving the public during a policing career lasting almost 40 years, dedicated the honour to her many colleagues.

England fans clashed with police in Piccadilly Circus, central London, after England lost the final (Victoria Jones/PA)

Asked to respond to the criticism around the Euro 2020 final policing, Dame Cressida said: “There will be a full debrief of course, there’s an awful lot of inaccurate speculation about what happened at the moment.

“I’m very proud of my officers and the command team.”

There is also speculation about the future of Dame Cressida, with reports claiming the country’s top police officer is considering seeking an extension to her term in Scotland Yard.

Asked if she wants to continue in her job, she replied: “I’m very focused on my job, I love my job, it’s a huge honour – it’s a real privilege to be doing my job, I’m very happy.”