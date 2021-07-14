Man arrested over Euro 2020 final social media post released under investigation

A man arrested for an alleged offensive social media post directed at the England football team after the Euro 2020 final has been released under investigation.

The suspect, 37, self-presented at Cheadle Heath police station on Wednesday morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of an offence under Section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act.

The suspect, from Ashton-Upon-Mersey, Greater Manchester, remained in custody for questioning but was released later on Wednesday under investigation.

Detective Inspector Matt Gregory of GMP’s Trafford division said: “The actions of a small number of people overshadowed what was a hugely unifying event for our country on Sunday evening.

“We are firm in our commitment, any racist abuse whether online or off is not acceptable.

“If you think you have information on this post, we’d like to hear from you on 0161 856 4973, quoting incident number 109 of 12/7/2021.

“You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Anyone who has been a victim, or witness of hate crime, please do report it at your earliest opportunity, using 101, LiveChat or online at gmp.police.uk. Alternatively you can visit www.letsendhatecrime.com.”