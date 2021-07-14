Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 10, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 287 (91%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 27 (9%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

South Tyneside continues to have the highest rate, with 2,111 new cases in the seven days to July 10 – the equivalent of 1,398.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 830.6 in the seven days to July 3.

Sunderland has the second highest rate, up from 703.6 to 954.6, with 2,651 new cases.

Hartlepool has the third highest rate, up from 522.1 to 950.2, with 890 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Tyneside (up from 830.6 to 1,398.2)

Middlesbrough (411.4 to 898.7)

Hartlepool (522.1 to 950.2)

Allerdale (157.5 to 561.6)

Redcar & Cleveland (438.2 to 832.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 14 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 3.

South Tyneside, 1398.2, (2111), 830.6, (1254)

Sunderland, 954.6, (2651), 703.6, (1954)

Hartlepool, 950.2, (890), 522.1, (489)

North East Lincolnshire, 926.3, (1478), 723.2, (1154)

Gateshead, 924.0, (1867), 716.6, (1448)

Middlesbrough, 898.7, (1267), 411.4, (580)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 876.1, (2653), 745.0, (2256)

Redcar and Cleveland, 832.7, (1142), 438.2, (601)

County Durham, 765.3, (4057), 625.9, (3318)

North Tyneside, 736.8, (1532), 633.9, (1318)

Barnsley, 731.2, (1805), 514.4, (1270)

Stockton-on-Tees, 673.9, (1330), 383.1, (756)

Darlington, 646.0, (690), 501.9, (536)

Oldham, 645.3, (1530), 582.9, (1382)

North Warwickshire, 645.1, (421), 387.7, (253)

Rossendale, 644.9, (461), 635.1, (454)

Wakefield, 639.4, (2227), 441.0, (1536)

Tamworth, 633.7, (486), 798.0, (612)

Hyndburn, 630.5, (511), 577.5, (468)

Rochdale, 604.3, (1344), 520.2, (1157)

Blackpool, 603.8, (842), 403.7, (563)

Doncaster, 597.3, (1863), 328.3, (1024)

Northumberland, 586.2, (1890), 397.0, (1280)

Leeds, 571.3, (4531), 473.9, (3759)

Allerdale, 561.6, (549), 157.5, (154)

Bristol, 554.8, (2571), 450.4, (2087)

Wigan, 549.2, (1805), 530.3, (1743)

Wyre, 546.9, (613), 339.9, (381)

Salford, 542.8, (1405), 505.3, (1308)

Trafford, 536.3, (1273), 477.3, (1133)

High Peak, 524.5, (486), 364.8, (338)

Wirral, 515.4, (1670), 454.9, (1474)

Solihull, 513.9, (1112), 421.0, (911)

Gedling, 512.3, (604), 342.7, (404)

Carlisle, 509.8, (554), 376.3, (409)

North West Leicestershire, 508.6, (527), 278.9, (289)

Rushcliffe, 508.5, (606), 385.1, (459)

Knowsley, 505.8, (763), 460.0, (694)

St Helens, 502.3, (907), 426.4, (770)

Manchester, 498.5, (2756), 545.7, (3017)

Broxtowe, 498.1, (568), 285.9, (326)

Copeland, 492.8, (336), 177.5, (121)

Liverpool, 487.7, (2429), 519.0, (2585)

Sefton, 484.4, (1339), 469.6, (1298)

Tameside, 481.7, (1091), 430.9, (976)

Erewash, 481.1, (555), 264.4, (305)

Burnley, 476.8, (424), 549.9, (489)

Worcester, 466.3, (472), 255.9, (259)

Melton, 464.8, (238), 166.0, (85)

Plymouth, 460.9, (1208), 187.0, (490)

Hambleton, 454.2, (416), 235.8, (216)

Lancaster, 453.3, (662), 477.3, (697)

Stoke-on-Trent, 453.2, (1162), 309.3, (793)

Nottingham, 451.5, (1503), 410.6, (1367)

South Gloucestershire, 451.1, (1286), 279.6, (797)

Fylde, 449.4, (363), 340.4, (275)

Brentwood, 431.1, (332), 280.4, (216)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 423.5, (784), 330.6, (612)

Brighton and Hove, 422.8, (1230), 435.6, (1267)

Stockport, 422.6, (1240), 356.5, (1046)

Warrington, 420.4, (883), 360.0, (756)

Oxford, 419.8, (640), 622.5, (949)

Chelmsford, 417.6, (745), 218.1, (389)

Harrogate, 412.9, (664), 325.8, (524)

Bradford, 409.1, (2208), 299.2, (1615)

York, 408.3, (860), 416.4, (877)

Birmingham, 407.7, (4655), 308.2, (3519)

Warwick, 406.9, (585), 432.7, (622)

West Lancashire, 405.9, (464), 413.8, (473)

Torbay, 405.1, (552), 230.4, (314)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 403.3, (522), 259.6, (336)

Ribble Valley, 402.4, (245), 387.6, (236)

Bury, 400.5, (765), 408.4, (780)

Pendle, 398.4, (367), 390.8, (360)

Lambeth, 397.5, (1296), 329.4, (1074)

Bassetlaw, 395.9, (465), 183.9, (216)

Bromsgrove, 393.5, (393), 238.3, (238)

Wandsworth, 389.2, (1283), 317.6, (1047)

Newark and Sherwood, 388.0, (475), 204.2, (250)

Bath and North East Somerset, 387.0, (748), 248.3, (480)

Calderdale, 385.4, (815), 327.3, (692)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 380.3, (494), 253.3, (329)

Charnwood, 379.3, (705), 322.8, (600)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 375.8, (1282), 199.3, (680)

Epping Forest, 374.4, (493), 240.0, (316)

Halton, 374.0, (484), 304.5, (394)

South Derbyshire, 372.9, (400), 202.3, (217)

Sandwell, 372.7, (1224), 262.4, (862)

Eastleigh, 372.1, (497), 214.8, (287)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 371.8, (366), 281.4, (277)

Richmondshire, 370.4, (199), 266.1, (143)

Amber Valley, 369.9, (474), 175.6, (225)

Selby, 367.5, (333), 294.6, (267)

Sheffield, 364.9, (2134), 280.9, (1643)

Coventry, 364.7, (1355), 268.4, (997)

Southwark, 363.8, (1160), 294.5, (939)

Preston, 363.3, (520), 348.6, (499)

Harlow, 362.9, (316), 249.2, (217)

East Hertfordshire, 362.6, (543), 226.4, (339)

Kirklees, 361.1, (1588), 265.4, (1167)

Epsom and Ewell, 359.7, (290), 320.0, (258)

Rochford, 359.4, (314), 184.3, (161)

St Albans, 357.0, (530), 280.9, (417)

Blackburn with Darwen, 356.1, (533), 434.9, (651)

Rotherham, 354.9, (942), 218.5, (580)

Southampton, 352.1, (889), 250.7, (633)

Teignbridge, 351.1, (471), 157.3, (211)

Cheshire West and Chester, 350.9, (1204), 289.7, (994)

Hackney and City of London, 350.4, (1019), 254.4, (740)

Dacorum, 347.0, (537), 274.6, (425)

Central Bedfordshire, 346.4, (1000), 247.0, (713)

Hull, 346.1, (899), 164.4, (427)

Lincoln, 345.4, (343), 253.8, (252)

Tower Hamlets, 343.0, (1114), 275.9, (896)

Adur, 342.1, (220), 222.4, (143)

Uttlesford, 341.8, (312), 215.8, (197)

Lichfield, 340.8, (357), 315.0, (330)

Rugby, 338.7, (369), 248.8, (271)

Islington, 338.2, (820), 292.8, (710)

Colchester, 337.4, (657), 215.2, (419)

East Staffordshire, 334.9, (401), 278.1, (333)

Gloucester, 334.6, (432), 345.4, (446)

Three Rivers, 334.3, (312), 192.9, (180)

Barrow-in-Furness, 334.1, (224), 261.0, (175)

Lewisham, 329.3, (1007), 249.5, (763)

Mid Sussex, 327.8, (495), 219.2, (331)

North Somerset, 327.4, (704), 260.4, (560)

Scarborough, 327.3, (356), 204.1, (222)

Ashfield, 326.8, (418), 189.2, (242)

Lewes, 326.3, (337), 190.8, (197)

Bolton, 326.2, (938), 315.1, (906)

Chorley, 318.9, (377), 406.0, (480)

Kensington and Chelsea, 315.8, (493), 283.1, (442)

West Oxfordshire, 311.8, (345), 158.2, (175)

North East Derbyshire, 311.4, (316), 170.5, (173)

East Lindsey, 311.2, (441), 177.8, (252)

South Bucks, 309.8, (217), 201.3, (141)

South Ribble, 309.6, (343), 330.4, (366)

Test Valley, 307.5, (388), 167.2, (211)

Watford, 307.5, (297), 197.8, (191)

Hastings, 305.4, (283), 324.8, (301)

North Lincolnshire, 305.3, (526), 186.3, (321)

Cheshire East, 304.8, (1171), 249.4, (958)

Walsall, 304.8, (870), 193.0, (551)

Stafford, 299.4, (411), 224.4, (308)

Maidstone, 299.1, (514), 197.3, (339)

Camden, 296.3, (800), 235.9, (637)

Broxbourne, 294.0, (286), 169.6, (165)

Reigate and Banstead, 293.8, (437), 187.6, (279)

Arun, 293.6, (472), 171.1, (275)

Luton, 292.4, (623), 216.4, (461)

Haringey, 292.2, (785), 222.6, (598)

Gravesham, 291.8, (312), 193.6, (207)

Winchester, 290.7, (363), 161.8, (202)

West Lindsey, 290.6, (278), 172.5, (165)

Hertsmere, 287.8, (302), 171.6, (180)

Wolverhampton, 287.4, (757), 220.6, (581)

South Lakeland, 287.4, (302), 264.5, (278)

Sevenoaks, 286.5, (346), 173.1, (209)

Runnymede, 286.3, (256), 153.2, (137)

Wyre Forest, 285.3, (289), 178.7, (181)

South Northamptonshire, 284.7, (269), 195.8, (185)

Dudley, 284.2, (914), 198.4, (638)

Bracknell Forest, 283.2, (347), 165.6, (203)

Cheltenham, 282.9, (329), 257.9, (300)

Bromley, 280.7, (933), 148.0, (492)

Basingstoke and Deane, 280.3, (495), 194.2, (343)

Telford and Wrekin, 279.1, (502), 260.8, (469)

Wycombe, 278.9, (487), 231.3, (404)

Sutton, 278.7, (575), 207.9, (429)

Chiltern, 278.3, (267), 225.2, (216)

Boston, 276.5, (194), 206.6, (145)

Derbyshire Dales, 275.1, (199), 196.3, (142)

Chichester, 274.1, (332), 154.4, (187)

Castle Point, 273.3, (247), 125.0, (113)

South Hams, 271.3, (236), 173.6, (151)

Hillingdon, 268.5, (824), 185.7, (570)

Maldon, 266.5, (173), 130.9, (85)

Cambridge, 265.2, (331), 372.6, (465)

Southend-on-Sea, 264.3, (484), 161.1, (295)

Welwyn Hatfield, 264.1, (325), 174.7, (215)

Waltham Forest, 263.2, (729), 205.1, (568)

Chesterfield, 262.2, (275), 204.0, (214)

Portsmouth, 261.5, (562), 197.3, (424)

Milton Keynes, 260.9, (703), 249.8, (673)

Exeter, 260.3, (342), 277.8, (365)

Oadby and Wigston, 259.6, (148), 215.7, (123)

Ealing, 258.6, (884), 211.2, (722)

Croydon, 257.6, (996), 188.0, (727)

Tewkesbury, 256.8, (244), 277.8, (264)

Mole Valley, 256.7, (224), 154.7, (135)

Bolsover, 255.7, (206), 147.7, (119)

Richmond upon Thames, 254.5, (504), 200.0, (396)

Blaby, 254.1, (258), 202.9, (206)

North Hertfordshire, 253.8, (339), 192.4, (257)

Leicester, 253.8, (899), 201.3, (713)

Greenwich, 253.2, (729), 209.8, (604)

Dartford, 253.1, (285), 149.2, (168)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 252.8, (286), 158.2, (179)

Basildon, 252.7, (473), 168.3, (315)

Harborough, 252.6, (237), 172.7, (162)

Elmbridge, 252.2, (345), 198.8, (272)

Craven, 252.0, (144), 271.3, (155)

Great Yarmouth, 251.7, (250), 79.5, (79)

Westminster, 251.4, (657), 222.3, (581)

Swindon, 250.2, (556), 149.0, (331)

Tandridge, 249.6, (220), 154.3, (136)

Bedford, 249.3, (432), 196.8, (341)

Mansfield, 247.9, (271), 150.9, (165)

Bexley, 247.7, (615), 171.6, (426)

Redditch, 247.5, (211), 174.8, (149)

Worthing, 246.9, (273), 128.4, (142)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 246.9, (976), 235.5, (931)

Barnet, 246.5, (976), 192.0, (760)

Eden, 244.1, (130), 219.7, (117)

Braintree, 243.1, (371), 182.2, (278)

Merton, 242.6, (501), 190.3, (393)

Brent, 240.8, (794), 167.7, (553)

North Kesteven, 240.3, (281), 131.7, (154)

Crawley, 240.2, (270), 207.3, (233)

South Oxfordshire, 240.0, (341), 216.8, (308)

Reading, 238.6, (386), 262.1, (424)

Stratford-on-Avon, 237.5, (309), 249.8, (325)

Forest of Dean, 237.4, (206), 112.9, (98)

Tonbridge and Malling, 236.8, (313), 152.9, (202)

Redbridge, 234.9, (717), 190.4, (581)

Stevenage, 234.5, (206), 171.9, (151)

Spelthorne, 234.4, (234), 184.3, (184)

Havering, 228.9, (594), 156.8, (407)

Kingston upon Thames, 228.2, (405), 153.8, (273)

Norwich, 226.9, (319), 106.0, (149)

Horsham, 226.0, (325), 188.5, (271)

Derby, 225.0, (579), 206.8, (532)

Wychavon, 224.8, (291), 120.5, (156)

Cotswold, 224.8, (202), 162.5, (146)

Mid Devon, 224.8, (185), 122.7, (101)

North Devon, 224.4, (218), 95.7, (93)

Hounslow, 223.6, (607), 155.1, (421)

East Devon, 222.9, (326), 124.4, (182)

Huntingdonshire, 221.4, (394), 129.2, (230)

Tunbridge Wells, 219.8, (261), 199.6, (237)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 219.3, (332), 158.5, (240)

Woking, 218.3, (220), 136.9, (138)

Daventry, 217.6, (187), 210.6, (181)

Barking and Dagenham, 216.5, (461), 140.4, (299)

Swale, 215.9, (324), 125.3, (188)

South Staffordshire, 214.3, (241), 139.6, (157)

Tendring, 214.2, (314), 122.1, (179)

Guildford, 210.7, (314), 171.1, (255)

Eastbourne, 210.1, (218), 72.3, (75)

Havant, 210.0, (265), 134.7, (170)

Malvern Hills, 209.7, (165), 153.8, (121)

Cannock Chase, 209.4, (211), 161.8, (163)

Waverley, 208.2, (263), 153.6, (194)

Aylesbury Vale, 207.6, (414), 232.1, (463)

Vale of White Horse, 207.3, (282), 164.0, (223)

South Cambridgeshire, 206.2, (328), 159.0, (253)

Medway, 205.7, (573), 112.0, (312)

East Hampshire, 205.2, (251), 125.9, (154)

Newham, 205.0, (724), 174.4, (616)

Folkestone and Hythe, 204.4, (231), 92.0, (104)

Canterbury, 204.4, (338), 270.9, (448)

Harrow, 204.3, (513), 150.9, (379)

Wealden, 203.7, (329), 114.6, (185)

Wiltshire, 203.6, (1018), 166.0, (830)

East Cambridgeshire, 202.6, (182), 74.6, (67)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 200.9, (1149), 176.1, (1007)

South Kesteven, 200.8, (286), 115.1, (164)

Cherwell, 198.0, (298), 194.0, (292)

Fareham, 197.0, (229), 125.6, (146)

East Northamptonshire, 194.7, (184), 112.1, (106)

Rushmoor, 191.3, (181), 168.1, (159)

Gosport, 191.0, (162), 86.0, (73)

Shropshire, 189.1, (611), 162.8, (526)

New Forest, 188.8, (340), 128.8, (232)

Stroud, 187.6, (225), 217.6, (261)

Rother, 187.3, (180), 144.7, (139)

Hart, 185.4, (180), 150.4, (146)

Wokingham, 184.7, (316), 122.7, (210)

Mendip, 181.7, (210), 92.6, (107)

South Somerset, 181.2, (305), 83.2, (140)

Thurrock, 179.5, (313), 117.0, (204)

Ashford, 175.3, (228), 104.6, (136)

Rutland, 175.3, (70), 202.9, (81)

Ryedale, 167.9, (93), 167.9, (93)

Broadland, 167.5, (219), 65.8, (86)

Ipswich, 165.8, (227), 64.3, (88)

Corby, 164.8, (119), 114.9, (83)

Wellingborough, 164.4, (131), 214.5, (171)

Enfield, 158.2, (528), 118.3, (395)

Dover, 157.5, (186), 89.7, (106)

Babergh, 155.4, (143), 95.6, (88)

Dorset, 153.8, (582), 96.7, (366)

Peterborough, 153.3, (310), 145.9, (295)

Surrey Heath, 152.3, (136), 147.8, (132)

West Berkshire, 152.1, (241), 114.9, (182)

Northampton, 151.4, (340), 97.1, (218)

Somerset West and Taunton, 141.2, (219), 84.5, (131)

Sedgemoor, 138.8, (171), 99.0, (122)

South Norfolk, 137.7, (194), 69.6, (98)

Slough, 135.1, (202), 133.7, (200)

West Devon, 132.6, (74), 87.8, (49)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 130.1, (197), 50.9, (77)

Kettering, 126.7, (129), 69.8, (71)

Herefordshire, 115.7, (223), 96.5, (186)

Isle of Wight, 110.0, (156), 43.0, (61)

Fenland, 109.0, (111), 73.6, (75)

Torridge, 106.9, (73), 67.4, (46)

South Holland, 106.3, (101), 55.8, (53)

Mid Suffolk, 105.9, (110), 50.1, (52)

East Suffolk, 105.0, (262), 43.7, (109)

West Suffolk, 102.2, (183), 82.7, (148)

Thanet, 89.5, (127), 55.0, (78)

Breckland, 86.4, (121), 49.3, (69)

North Norfolk, 57.2, (60), 40.1, (42)