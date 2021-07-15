Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

Who is Britney Spears’s new lawyer Mathew Rosengart?

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 1.23am Updated: July 15 2021, 5.33am
Britney Spears’ newly appointed lawyer Mathew S Rosengart looks set to step up the singer’s attempts to end her conservatorship (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
In her attempts to force the termination of the strict legal arrangement controlling her life and career, Britney Spears has enlisted the help of a high-powered Hollywood lawyer.

Mathew S Rosengart was confirmed as the singer’s new representative on Wednesday, attending the latest hearing in Los Angeles.

He replaced Samuel Ingham, the man appointed by the court in 2008 to serve Spears but who she criticised last month for not doing enough to help her end the conservatorship.

Mr Rosengart is expected to step up her attempts to do so and signalled his intentions to file the required paperwork.

In his first hearing as Spears’s lawyer, he argued why she should be allowed to choose her own representation, telling the court it was “a constitutional right”.

Dressed in a smart dark-coloured suit, white shirt and red tie, he told the judge his new client’s “powerful, compelling, honest” testimony from last month proved she was “more than capable of hiring her own counsel”.

A former federal prosecutor, his A-list clients include Steven Spielberg, actor Sean Penn and director Kenneth Lonergan.

Mr Rosengart helped Penn win a defamation case against filmmaker Lee Daniels.

The actor released a statement earlier this week, praising the lawyer as a “tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles”.

The Los Angeles Business Journal described Mr Rosengart as the “go-to litigator for Hollywood’s elite and Corporate America”.

If he is successful in ending the world’s most famous conservatorship, his website may soon be able to add the praise of a frustrated pop superstar.

