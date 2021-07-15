Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Milwaukee Bucks level finals series against Phoenix Suns with 109-103 win

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 6.15am
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives to the basket during their clash with the Phoenix Suns (Paul Sancya, Pool/AP)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives to the basket during their clash with the Phoenix Suns (Paul Sancya, Pool/AP)

A late surge from Khris Middleton has helped the Milwaukee Bucks level their NBA Finals series against the Phoenix Suns 2-2 with a thrilling 109-103 victory.

After blowout scores in the first three games, game four was a much tighter affair right from the tip-off.

Both teams matched each other point-for-point in the first half, with a 52-all half-time score setting the stage for an engrossing final two quarters.

Devin Booker bounced back from a lacklustre Game 3 performance to lead the charge for Phoenix out of the break, pushing the Suns to a six-point lead heading into the last term.

However, foul trouble forced him from the game for a substantial part of the quarter, leaving Middleton an opportunity to put the Bucks on his shoulders.

He did just that, capping off a 40-point performance with a crucial six-point run down the stretch which put Milwaukee up 107-101.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another strong offensive effort with 26 points, but his biggest contribution was a game-breaking block on a dunk attempt from Deandre Ayton which would have levelled the scores at 101 with just less than 90 seconds remaining.

Booker led all scorers in a losing effort with 42, while Chris Paul struggled again, managing just 10 points on 5-13 shooting.

The teams return to Phoenix for game five on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier