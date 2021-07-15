Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Andy Sullivan gets early birdie as The Open tees off under glorious sunshine

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 7.27am
England’s Andy Sullivan tees off the first on day one of The Open (David Davies/PA)
A year later than scheduled, the 149th Open Championship got under way at Royal St George’s in glorious sunshine.

Covid-19 forced a postponement 12 months ago but when proceedings eventually began at 6.35am on the Sandwich links Andy Sullivan was first to take advantage of favourable but breezy conditions by holing a 25-foot birdie putt at the first hole.

The honour of hitting the opening tee shot went to 48-year-old Richard Bland, who became the oldest first-time winner of a European Tour event with victory at the Betfred British Masters on his 478th start.

Although the finish to his drive, which went slightly left, looked a little unsteady he was disappointed to see his 14ft birdie putt graze the edge of the hole.

Marcus Armitage, another maiden winner in June with his victory at the Porsche European Open, completed the all-English three-ball and he also had to settle for par.

Shane Lowry’s long wait to start the defence of his Open title was due to start at 9.58am in the marquee group alongside golf’s newest major winner Jon Rahm and 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen.

The Open 2021 – Day One – The Royal St George’s Golf Club
30,000 spectators a day are allowed in to the venue (David Davies/PA)

In a group half an hour before him were Jordan Spieth, who won the Open in 2017, last year’s US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and South Africa’s Branden Grace.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, the 2014 winner, goes out at 3.21pm with American Ryder Cup rival Patrick Reed and Australian Cameron Smith.

