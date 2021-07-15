Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

English trio make a good impression in early stages at Royal St George’s

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 8.57am Updated: July 15 2021, 9.15am
Paul Casey was one of three Englishmen to set the early pace at The Open (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Paul Casey was one of three Englishmen to set the early pace at The Open (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Englishmen Paul Casey, Danny Willett and Andy Sullivan shared the early lead on the first day as the postponed 149th Open Championship got under way at Royal St George’s.

Both players posted a couple of birdies in their first few holes to get to two under under in sunny but breezy conditions – with winds gusting up to 25mph – on the Sandwich links.

Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, rolled in an eight-footer at the first and picked up another shot at the fifth.

Casey hit his approach to three feet at the first, playing easier as it was downwind, to also get off to the best possible start and he followed that by knocking it close at the par-three third.

Sullivan teed off in the first group at 6.35am and immediately birdied the par four and gained another shot at the fourth.

He could have been three under had he not hammered his birdie attempt over the top of the cup and the 35-year-old then twice failed to find the fairway at the par-five seventh, coming up short of the green with his third and bogeying to drop back into a tie on one under.

However, he recovered that dropped shot at the eight to make it a three-way English tie at the top.

England’s Andy Sullivan on the tee
Andy Sullivan made a good start at Royal St George’s (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Northern Ireland’s Darren Clarke, who won the Claret Jug the last time the Open came to St George’s in 2011, opened up with a bogey-five.

Shane Lowry’s long wait to start the defence of his Open title was due to start at 9.58am in the marquee group alongside golf’s newest major winner Jon Rahm and 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen.

In a group half an hour before him were Jordan Spieth, who won the Open in 2017, last year’s US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and South Africa’s Branden Grace.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, the 2014 winner, goes out at 3.21pm with American Ryder Cup rival Patrick Reed and Australian Cameron Smith.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]