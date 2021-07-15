Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mercury set to rise after July storms cause flash flooding

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 11.05am Updated: July 15 2021, 12.32pm
Next week brings a risk of heavy showers (Philip Toscano/PA)
Rainfall in July has been at average levels despite storms which have caused flash flooding around the UK.

Met Office meteorologists said the recent deluge was due to the jet stream being further south than usual, meaning there were extended periods of low pressure in which rain is likely.

The jet stream has now moved northwards which will cause settled, hot weather in parts of Britain until the first week of August.

Temperatures will rise from 26C (78.8F) on Thursday to highs of 31C (87.8F) on Sunday and Monday.

Alex Burkill, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Until July 13, the UK had had 55% of its average July rainfall so it’s a bit wetter than average, but not significantly so.

“What is quite likely is as we go through next week, there may be an unsettled blip with the risk of some heavy and perhaps even thundery showers.

“But then as we head through the very end of the month and into August we should see more fine, sunny weather around, and it will be drier than average conditions.

“Whilst it won’t be bone dry all the time, I think we’re in for a warmer and more settled spell that will last a few weeks.”

Mr Burkill added that areas seeing temperatures within the Met Office’s definition of a heatwave include parts of south-west England, South Wales, parts of the Midlands and Yorkshire.

Thunderstorms caused flash flooding in London and the South East this week including multiple Underground stations.

Vets Now, the UK’s leading provider of pet emergency veterinary care, has warned that as temperatures increase that dog owners should be careful of the risks of their canines getting heat stroke.

The vets service sees a spike in call outs as the weather warms up and has warned that temperatures above 20C (68F) put dogs at risk and say that survival rates for dogs with heat stroke is just 50%.

Heat stroke can turn fatal in a few as 15 minutes and it only takes a 2C temperature change to kick in.

Dave Leicester, head of telehealth at Vets Now, said: “All dogs can overheat if left without water or in hot conditions for too long. So on hotter summer days it’s best to walk your dog in the morning or evening when it’s cooler.”

