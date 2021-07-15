Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Huntington’s cases up almost 50% in 30 years in northern Scotland, study finds

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 11.23am
Sandy Patience, 57, is one of the first people in Scotland to take part in a new clinical trial for Huntington’s disease (University of Aberdeen/PA)
Northern Scotland has one of the highest rates of Huntington’s disease in the world, with diagnoses increasing nearly 50% in the past three decades, according to a study.

Researchers at Aberdeen University found the number of people within the NHS Grampian region who have the faulty gene that causes the illness as well as noticeable symptoms has jumped 46% since 1984.

Across the region, 14.6 people per 100,000 have a diagnosis as well as noticeable symptoms – more than five times the estimated worldwide prevalence of 2.71 per 100,000.

The figure 36 years ago for the NHS Grampian area was 9.94 per 100,000.

A university spokesperson said: “The rates of the condition also vary between the different health board regions in the north of Scotland, with more cases in Highland and less in the Northern Isles compared with Grampian.”

Huntington’s is a complex hereditary neurological condition which can cause sufferers to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat and drink by degrading motor and cognitive facilities. There is currently no cure.

Symptoms usually begin between the age of 30 and 50, and it takes between 10 and 25 years typically from a person developing the illness until they die, according to the study, published in the Journal of Neurology.

Huntington’s disease trial
Sandy Patience, 58, was one of the first people in Scotland to take part in a new clinical trial for the illness last year (University of Aberdeen/PA)

Since the Huntington’s gene was identified in 1993, more people have been tested to see if they carry it, study authors said. Each child of a person who has Huntington’s is at a 50% risk of inheriting it.

Researchers believe the high rates of diagnosis in both Grampian and Highland are due to “the combination of underlying genetic susceptibility in the ancestral populations, increased awareness of the benefits of diagnosis (better care and support services) in affected families and medical practitioners, and the region having one of the oldest specialist Huntington’s Disease research clinics in the world”.

Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka, from the University of Aberdeen, is the lead study author and the consultant in charge of NHS Grampian’s north of Scotland Huntington’s clinics.

She said: “In the north of Scotland, an area known to have high levels of Huntington’s disease, there has been a 46% increase over the last 30 years.

“The emergence of the genetic test which people, with or without symptoms, come forward to take is likely to have contributed to the increase in those diagnosed with Huntington’s.

“Even in a country the size of Scotland, there is quite a variation in prevalence between different health board regions.

“This difference could have major drug cost and service delivery implications, especially if expensive, complexly-administered therapies prove successful.

“Health services should gather accurate population-based data on a regional basis to help inform service planning.”

Alistair Haw, chief executive of the Scottish Huntington’s Association, said: “Huntington’s disease is a hugely complex, widely misunderstood and extremely difficult to manage condition – meaning specialist services are not some nice-to-have optional extra, but an absolute necessity.”

