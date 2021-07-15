Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021
Team Bahrain Victorious reveals French police searched hotel and bus

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 11.23am Updated: July 15 2021, 12.12pm
Police searched the hotel and bus of Team Bahrain Victorious at the Tour de France on Wednesday night (Christophe Ena/AP)
Police searched the hotel of Team Bahrain Victorious after stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday night in Pau, the team has announced.

Riders’ rooms and the team bus were searched, while the team was required to provide copies of all training files.

The team’s technical director Vladimir Miholjevic said: “Following stage 17, we were greeted by several French police officers. We were not given a warrant to read through, but the team complied with all the officers’ requests.

“We are committed to (the) highest level of professionalism and adherence to all regulatory requirements and will always be cooperating in a professional manner. The process had impacted our riders; recovery and meal planning and as a professional team, the wellbeing of our team is a key priority.”

The team will continue in the race, with Thursday’s stage 18 to Luz Ardiden the last of the mountain stages.

Bahrain Victorious have enjoyed a successful Tour so far despite the loss of their main general classification hope Jack Haig in a crash on stage three.

Wout Poels leads the king of the mountains classification in the Tour (Daniel Cole/AP)

They collected back-to-back wins on stages seven and eight through Matej Mohoric and Dylan Teuns, while Wout Poels leads the king of the mountains classification and sprinter Sonny Colbrelli, twice in the top three on mountain stages, sits third in the points classification.

Pello Bilbao is the best placed of the team’s riders overall, sitting 10th, almost 13 minutes off Tadej Pogacar in the yellow jersey.

Their Briton Fred Wright, 22, is the youngest rider in this year’s Tour.

