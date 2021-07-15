Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Marcus Smith to make his Lions debut against the Stormers on Saturday

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 11.42am Updated: July 15 2021, 12.00pm
Marcus Smith will make his Lions debut on Saturday (Steve Haag/PA)
Marcus Smith will make his British and Irish Lions debut against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday, while Alun Wyn Jones makes a dramatic return to the bench.

Smith, who won his first England cap against the USA two weeks ago, only joined up with Warren Gatland’s squad on Monday after Finn Russell sustained a potentially tour-ending torn Achilles.

The Lions are experiencing an injury crisis at fly-half with Dan Biggar also receiving treatment for a rolled ankle that forced him to withdraw from the team for Wednesday’s 17-13 defeat by South Africa ‘A’.

Owen Farrell replaced Biggar in the starting XV against the shadow Springboks side, having just recovered from a rib problem, meaning there is no specialist 10 cover on the bench.

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw makes his first appearance since the curtain-raiser against Japan on June 26 after finally overcoming a hamstring complaint, with Stuart Hogg returning from self-isolation to lead the team.

And in an unexpected twist, Jones is included among the replacements following his stunning recovery from a dislocated shoulder.

Jones’ selection comes just hours after Gatland said he would not be available to face the Stormers having only returned to the Lions squad on Thursday.

“It’s an important game as it’s the final chance for the coaching group to see the players perform prior to the start of the Test Series,” Gatland said.

Warren Gatland, pictured, has named Alun Wyn Jones on the bench
Warren Gatland, pictured, has named Alun Wyn Jones on the bench (Steve Haag/PA)

“For the matchday 23 it’s their last opportunity to stake a claim for a Test place, so I expect to see a highly motivated group of players.

“It is particularly pleasing to be able to name Stuart Hogg in the squad. He’s not had much luck on Lions Tours to date, so it’ll be great to see him cross the whitewash again with the captain’s armband.

“I’m also delighted that Marcus will get his first start in a Lions jersey. I’ve been really impressed with his attitude since coming into camp this week; he’s been like a sponge for information.

“Obviously it’s a tight turnaround from Wednesday’s game but we’re in pretty good shape. The South Africa ‘A’ game was a physical encounter – we always knew it would be – but we’ve come out of it pretty much intact and ready to go again.

“We learnt a lot from Wednesday’s game and I hope the defeat will serve us well. There are still some areas of the game we need to tighten up on, particularly reducing our turnover rate.

“Time and again on this tour we’ve had to adapt in the face of the challenges created by Covid-19. I couldn’t be prouder of the staff and the players for the role each of them has played to get us to this point on the tour.”

