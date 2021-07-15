Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

More needs to be done to reduce vaccine hesitancy among pregnant women – experts

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 12.26pm Updated: July 15 2021, 1.20pm
Experts said they were concerned over a hesitancy among pregnant women to get vaccinated (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Experts said they were concerned over a hesitancy among pregnant women to get vaccinated (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Maternity experts have warned that more needs to be done to encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated against coronavirus following “confusion” around the jab’s safety.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said they were concerned over a hesitancy among pregnant women to get vaccinated amid infections rising across England.

The RCOG added that around 58% of pregnant women are refusing the vaccine, according to its internal data.

Dr Mary Ross-Davie, director for professional midwifery at the RCM, said: “The delay to getting official information and advice out to pregnant women, as well as to healthcare staff delivering the vaccine, has undoubtedly caused further confusion among pregnant women.

“It’s something that both the RCM and RCOG had been lobbying heavily for since the vaccination programme began.

“But we can’t turn back the clock, we can only look to providing the right support and guidance to women who are pregnant now.

“We would of course have liked to have seen a widespread Government public information campaign about the vaccine in pregnancy to address the misinformation that is out there.

“We urge women to speak to their midwife or doctor to get clear and factual information, or to go to the official government website.”

Data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System (UKOSS) has shown that one in 10 pregnant women admitted to hospital with symptoms of Covid-19 need intensive care.

It is also twice as likely that pregnant women with Covid symptoms will give birth to premature babies.

Recent studies have also found that pregnant women with Covid at the time of birth were more likely to develop pre-eclampsia and need an emergency caesarean, and had higher rates of stillbirth.

However, the actual increases recorded in those areas remain low, the RCM and RCOG said.

Both maternity colleges said they have regularly advised the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), to make it aware of the evidence relating to increased risks of severe Covid-19 in pregnancy, over the past six months.

Dr Edward Morris, RCOG president, said: “We are concerned that increasing rates of Covid-19 infection will adversely impact pregnant women, due in part to our data showing 58% of (pregnant) women have declined the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We know that those who are pregnant (and have) Covid are at an increased risk of becoming severely ill, particularly in their third trimester, and the vaccine is the safest and most effective way of protecting women and their babies.

“From the numbers of pregnant women admitted into intensive care with Covid-19 over the past few weeks, it is clear that the risk is reduced for those who have received the vaccine, particularly if they have had two vaccinations.”

The RCOG and RCM said: “In February and May 2021, the RCOG carried out a survey of pregnant women around vaccine uptake.

“Of those not accepting, the main reason cited was they were waiting for more evidence to reassure them that it is safe for their baby.

“Yesterday, Public Health Scotland reported that 4,000 pregnant women have received a vaccine with no adverse effects recorded.”

Both colleges have also advised unvaccinated or partially vaccinated pregnant women to continue practising social distancing, and for pregnant employees to continue following the occupational health guidance from the Government.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We encourage pregnant women to discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination with their midwife, obstetrician or GP and consider precautions they can continue to take or limiting close contact with people until 21 days after their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. “

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]