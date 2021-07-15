Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
China accuses US of ‘seriously undermining’ global trade with Xinjiang measures

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 12.52pm
A detention centre in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
China’s government has rejected US allegations of forced labour in Xinjiang and accused Washington of hurting global trade after the Senate endorsed import curbs and American companies were warned they face legal risks if they do business with the region.

The measures add to rising pressure on companies that buy clothing, cotton, tomatoes and other goods from Xinjiang, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of holding more than one million members of mostly Muslim ethnic groups in detention camps.

Washington has blocked some imports, while Beijing has encouraged Chinese consumer anger at brands that express concern about possible forced labour.

“The so-called human rights and forced labour issues in Xinjiang are completely inconsistent with the facts,” Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said.

“The US approach has seriously undermined the security and stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain,” he said.

“China firmly opposes it.”

Mr Gao gave no indication of possible Chinese retaliation.

The latest measure approved on Wednesday by the US Senate would block imports of goods made with forced labour in Xinjiang. The Bill requires approval from the House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Department and five other agencies warned companies with ties to the region that they “run a high risk” of violating US laws against forced labour.

Solar panels
The US has blocked imports of materials to make solar panels from companies suspected of using forced labour (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

In unusually forceful language, they said Beijing carried out “genocide and crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang including imprisonment, torture, rape, forced sterilisation, forced labour and “draconian restrictions” on movement and religion.

Chinese officials deny accusations of abuses in Xinjiang. They say the camps are for job training and combating radicalism.

Washington and the European Union have imposed travel and financial sanctions on Chinese officials accused of abuses in Xinjiang.

The United States has blocked imports of cotton, tomatoes and materials to make solar panels from companies suspected of using forced labour.

Beijing retaliated by announcing unspecified penalties against American and European officials, a European think tank and two European researchers who study Xinjiang.

State TV called for a boycott of Swedish retailer H&M after it joined other brands in expressing concern about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang.

State media have publicised calls by individual Chinese people for boycotts of Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and other global shoe and clothing brands.

