Madonna documentary to debut on streaming service this autumn

A documentary offering a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road is to make its debut this autumn.

Filmed in Portugal, Madame X “captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance”, according to a press release.

It features 48 on-stage performers – including Madonna’s children, musicians and dancers from around the globe – and takes “viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona Madame X, a secret agent travelling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places”.

The film, shot in Lisbon, comes 30 years after the pop star’s groundbreaking documentary Truth Or Dare chronicling her life ­during her Blond ­Ambition World Tour.

Her last album, also called Madame X, hit the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart in 2019.

Streaming service Paramount+ – streaming arm of ViacomCBS – said Madame X would make its debut in the US, Latin America, Australia, Nordic countries and Canada from October 8.