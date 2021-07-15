Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Traces of explosives’ found at Pakistan bus crash site

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 3.50pm
Local residents and rescue workers gather at the crash site (AP)
An initial investigation into a fatal bus crash in Pakistan has found “traces of explosives” at the site, raising the possibility the incident was a terror attack.

A bus carrying dozens of construction workers fell into a ravine in the district of Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday after what authorities said was a gas leak in the vehicle that caused an explosion.

At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed and at least 36 people were injured.

The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad promptly said the bus had been attacked, but without elaborating.

A Chinese national injured in the crash is helped by locals
A Chinese national injured in the crash is helped by locals (AP)

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident in the northwest of the country.

Speaking after the explosives find, Pakistani information minister Fawad Chaudhry said “terrorism cannot be ruled out”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was “personally supervising all developments in this regard”, Mr Chaudhry said, adding that Islamabad was in contact with the Chinese Embassy.

Chinese engineers and construction workers are helping Pakistan build a dam in Kohistan. The bus carrying the workers was en route to the construction project when the explosion happened and the bus plunged into a ravine.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists largely disregard traffic rules and safety standards and drive on damaged roads, particularly in the mountainous terrain in the north.

