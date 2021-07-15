News / UK & World Hammersmith Bridge to reopen for pedestrians and cyclists By Press Association July 15 2021, 4.02pm West London’s Hammersmith Bridge is to partially re-open on Saturday after passing safety checks (Adam Davy/PA) West London’s Hammersmith Bridge is to partially reopen on Saturday after passing safety checks. Hammersmith and Fulham Council said pedestrians and cyclists will be permitted to use the 134-year-old cast iron structure. Vessels on the River Thames will also be allowed to pass beneath it. Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier Forth Road Bridge closes for three days with diversions in place Cross Tay Link Road: Figures show single track Perthshire road will become rat run ‘They used to call them the SAS kitchens’: Nick Nairn on kitchen culture and what he is doing to change it Traffic to be diverted as Forth Road Bridge set to close for three days